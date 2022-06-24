IHSAA tweaks hoops tournament
INDIANAPOLIS — The Executive Committee of the IHSAA on Thursday voted to make a significant change to the format of the annual boys and girls basketball state tournaments.
In its final meeting of the 2021-22 school year, the group of school principals and athletic directors voted 15-2 to make regionals a single game and semistates a two-round format beginning with next winter’s tournaments. The previous format of a two-round regional and a single semistate game had been in place since 2002.
This spring, the IHSAA conducted a survey of principals, athletic directors and boys and girls coaches and 73.4% of those 781 respondents voted in favor of the change with at least 70% in all four groups approving.
Regional pairings will be drawn and announced at the same time as the traditional sectional pairings with two regional championship games being played at the same site and potentially from different classes.
Another new wrinkle includes conducting an additional blind draw and announcing the semistate pairings the day after the regional championship games on IHSAAtv.org.
Also from Thursday’s meeting:
• A proposal to raise ticket prices in several sports including football and basketball sectional games from $6 to $7 was also approved as well as raising an officials stipend by $10 at all levels as well as bumping their mileage from 25 cents to 50 cents per mile.
Pit Spitters top Jackrabbits 7-3
The Traverse City Pit Spitters scored four runs over the final two innings to break a 3-all deadlock and beat the Kokomo Jackrabbits 7-3 Thursday night in Northwoods League baseball at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.
The Jackrabbits managed 11 hits with Alejandro Holguin, Riley Garczynski, Tucker Platt and Kyan Lodice each cracking a pair of hits. Lodice tripled and Jon Jon Gazdar doubled. Angel Galindez went 1 for 4 and drove in all three Kokomo runs.
Traverse City moved to 11-14 with the win while Kokomo fell to 7-17. The Pit Spitters and Jackrabbits return to KMS tonight for a 6:35 p.m. game.
Hare ties for 11th in Indiana Am golf
FRENCH LICK — Tipton’s Griffin Hare tied for 11th place in the Indiana Amateur Championship at the Pete Dye Course at French Lick. Hare, who plays at Ball State, fired a 4-over par 76 in Wednesday’s final round for a 54-hole total of 5-over 221. He earlier had rounds of 72 and 73.
Peru’s Kash Bellar, also a BSU player, tied for 44th at 232 (78-75-79) and Tipton High School rising senior Maverick Conaway tied fir 46th at 233 (80-74-79).
Carmel’s Luke Prall won the title. The Purdue player shot 214 (68-76-70) for a two-stroke win. His 70 was the low score of the final round.
Trine’s Spohn earns All-Region spot
Peru’s Greysen Spohn was one of eight Trine University athletes to receive NCAA Division III Outdoor Track & Field All-Great Lakes Region honors from the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
Spohn, a senior, received honors for high jump.
