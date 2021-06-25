BobKats close regular season at home
The Kokomo BobKats close the regular season of The Basketball League this weekend with a pair of home games at Memorial Gym. Both opponents are Midwest Division rivals.
Today, division-leading Kokomo (17-5) hosts Flint United (5-16) at 7:05 p.m. Flint is tied for last in the seven-team division.
On Sunday, Kokomo hosts the Owensboro Thoroughbreds at 3:05 p.m. in a game that pits the top two squads in the division. Owensboro takes a 15-7 record into this weekend’s action and is a game ahead of the Indy Express heading into the Thoroughbreds’ game against Columbus on Saturday.
After the regular season, the top four teams in each of the four divisions make the playoffs. As the division winner, the BobKats will face the division’s fourth-place finisher in the first round, which is next week. The BobKats will open the three-game series on the road on Tuesday or Wednesday, then host Game 2. Kokomo would host Game 3, if needed.
Wings hand Fever 11th straight loss
INDIANAPOLIS — Satou Sabally had 15 points and nine rebounds, Marina Mabrey added 14 points and the Dallas Wings beat Indiana 89-64 on Thursday night for the Fever’s 11th straight loss.
Allisha Gray scored 13 points, rookie Charli Collier added a season-high 12, and Arike Ogunbowale and Moriah Jefferson each had 10 points for Dallas (7-8). Gray made all five of her free-throw attempts to help Dallas go 17 for 17.
Kelsey Mitchell scored 16 of her 24 points in the third quarter for Indiana (1-15). Jantel Lavender added 14 points and Tiffany Mitchell 12. Indiana was 10-of-39 shooting (25.6%) in the first half, and finished at 35.4%.
Hall of Famer Muffet McGraw was in attendance with Notre Dame coach Niele Ivey to see former Irish stars Ogunbowale and Mabrey.
- The Associated Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.