Conaway in final 8 at Boys State Jr.
WEST LAFAYETTE — Tipton’s Maverick Conaway is in the quarterfinals at the Boys State Junior Championship at Purdue’s Ackerman-Allen Course.
Thursday opened with the round of 16 in which Conaway defeated Westfield’s Jake Cesare 2 up. That sent Conaway into a quarterfinal match vs. Carmel’s Jackson McCullough. They were all square with five holes remaining when play was suspended due to darkness. They’ll resume the match today with the winner advancing immediately to the semifinal round. The final also is scheduled for today.
Inclement weather Thursday led to three delays totaling 3.5 hours.
Jackrabbits suffer 5th straight loss
The Kalamazoo Growlers beat the Kokomo Jackrabbits 6-2 Thursday night in front of 517 fans at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.
Kokomo (12-19) will look to break a five-game losing streak when it visits the Kenosha Kingfish tonight.
Post 6 tournament kicks off today
The Kokomo Post 6 baseball team is hosting its Fourth of July Tournament at CFD Investments Stadium in Highland Park.
Kokomo was scheduled to face Muncie Post 19 in the opener Thursday, but the game was rained out. The new schedule calls for the tournament to open today and run through Monday. Tuesday is available if needed.
The following is the schedule. All games are scheduled for seven innings or two hours, and are played with wooden bats.
TODAY
10 a.m. — Kokomo vs. South Haven
12:30 p.m. — Napoleon (Ohio) vs. South Haven
3 p.m. — Stevensville (Michigan) vs. Muncie
5:30 p.m. — Kokomo vs. Napoleon
8 p.m. — Kokomo jr. team vs. Muncie
SATURDAY
9 a.m. — Napoleon vs. Kokomo jr. team
11:30 a.m. — South Haven vs. Kokomo jr. team
2 p.m. — Stevensville vs. Napoleon
4:30 p.m. — Kokomo vs. Muncie
7 p.m. — Muncie vs. Kokomo
SUNDAY
11:30 a.m. — Muncie vs. Napoleon
2 p.m. — South Haven vs. Napoleon
4:30 p.m. — Kokomo jr. team vs. Stevensville
7 p.m. — Stevensville vs. Kokomo
MONDAY
11:30 a.m. — Kokomo vs. Stevensville
2 p.m. — South Haven vs. Stevensville
4:30 p.m. — Muncie vs. South Haven
Lindsey scores ace at Chippendale
Dr. Jim Lindsey recorded the first hole-in-one of his golfing career while playing Tuesday at Chippendale G.C. He used a 9-iron to ace No. 17, which plays 102 yards. J.D. Young, Ben McHaney and Mary Strasser witnessed the shot.
