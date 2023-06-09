BobKats drop Game 1; series shifts to Kokomo
JENNINGS, Mo. — The St. Louis Griffins beat the visiting Kokomo BobKats 116-101 Thursday night in Game 1 of the Midwest Conference finals of The Basketball League’s playoffs.
The Griffins made 43 of 78 shots (55.1%) while the BobKats made just 33 of 83 (39.8%).
Edward Oliver-Hampton and Larry Plummer led Kokomo with 22 points apiece. Derek Hawthorne scored 16 points, Johnny Griffin Jr. had 14 points and Tremont Moore had 13. Griffin had a team-high seven rebounds.
The best-of-three series shifts to Kokomo for Game 2 on Saturday night at Memorial Gym. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the Big House downtown. Game 3, if needed, would be at 3:05 p.m. Sunday at Memorial Gym.
Post 6 evens record with road victory
CRAWFORDSVILLE — The Kokomo Post 6 senior baseball team took a 4-2 victory over Crawfordsville Post 72 on Thursday night at North Montgomery High School.
Ashton Sexton started and pitched four scoreless innings for the win in the seven-inning game. He allowed two hits, struck out two and walked two. Levi Mavrick pitched a scoreless seventh inning for the save.
Larry Hamilton, Maddox Hunley and Jake Seuferer had two hits apiece for the Sixers. Hamilton drove in two runs. Hunley and Dylan Pearson had a double and an RBI apiece.
Kokomo (1-1) plays South Haven and Lafayette on Saturday at Harrison. Kokomo will first face South Haven, at 2:30 p.m.
Jackrabbits at home vs. Kingfish tonight
The Kokomo Jackrabbits host the Kenosha Kingfish in a Northwoods League game tonight at Municipal Stadium. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
In Thursday’s game between the teams, Kenosha beat Kokomo 14-13 in 10 innings. Each team scored three runs in a wild ninth inning.
The teams combined for 38 hits. Karson Hesser and Roman Kuntz led Kokomo — Hesser went 4 for 5, drove in three runs and scored two runs and Kuntz went 3 for 5, drove in three runs and scored two runs. Kuntz had a triple for the Jackrabbits' lone extra-base hit.
Adams, Mason set to work semistates
Two members of the North Central Officials Association have been selected to work IHSAA baseball semistates, which are Saturday.
The officials and their assignments are: Dan Adams (Plainfield) and Scott Mason (Lafayette Jeff).
