Sectional next up for 8-0 BradKats
The Howard County BradKats, a 3-on-3 Special Olympics basketball team, won two games in Kokomo last Saturday. They defeated the Grant County Lightening 20-2 and the Tippecanoe County Titans 20-4. In both contests BradKat veterans Dorman Miller and Dennis Pelfree gave up easy scoring opportunities in favor of passing the ball to J.R. Taylor to ensure he made a basket.
The BradKats (8-0) have a six-game streak in which every player has made a basket.
Nate Tate, who is playing in his first season of Special Olympics basketball, continued building his case to move up to the 5-on-5, full-court division next season by scoring half of his team’s points in each game.
Up next for the BradKats is the Special Olympics of Indiana sectional where they take on the Thunderbolts of Steuben County at the Berry Bowl in Logansport on Saturday, March 18.
BradKat players named their team in honor of former team captain and Special Olympics multi-sport athlete, Brad Smith who passed away in 2021.
6 KT-area players are academic stars
Six local players were named to the first team of the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association’s Academic All-State squad, and another 18 locals were named honorable mention, the organization announced on Thursday. The list is for senior basketball players.
Carroll’s Owen Duff, Lewis Cass’ Luke Chambers and Maconaquah’s Bauer Maple were named to the boys first team. Western’s Caroline Long, Northwestern’s McKenna Layden and Tipton’s Ashlee Schram were named to the girls first team.
Named to the boys honorable mention list were: Kokomo’s Jace Rayl; Western’s Dylan Hightower, Patrick Hobson and Ian Thurston; Eastern’s Cayden Calloway; Carroll’s Noah Falkenberg, Austin Kuns and Jake Skinner; Cass’ Keaton Lewellen; Maconaquah’s Jackson Collins; and Peru’s Braxten Robbins.
Named to the girls honorable mention list were: Western’s Lily Long; Eastern’s Macy Coan and Alesia Rummel; Tipton’s Abigail Phillips; and Peru’s Cameryn Raber, Madisyn Nordman, and Emma Eldridge.
The boys first team included 36 players and the girls first team 33. In addition, another 234 boys were named honorable mention and 247 girls were honorable mention. Both academics and athletic performance are taken into account when compiling the list. To be nominated, players must have a GPA of at least 3.5 on a 4-point scale, a class rank in the upper 25% of their class, and either an SAT score of 1,100 (on reading and math sections) or an ACT composite score of 24.
