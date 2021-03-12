NW hires Patchett as football coach
Northwestern High School has picked Robert Patchett to be its new football coach. The former coach of Edgewood and Indianapolis Arlington has been an assistant or head coach for more than 30 seasons and got his start as an assistant in stints with Western under former coach Jim Plummer, as well as assisting Bud Wright at Sheridan.
After an eight-year spell as an assistant at Indianapolis North Central, Padgett’s first head coaching spot was two seasons at Edgewood, where he was 7-15 over 2002-3. He then coached Arlington to a 38-33 record from 2004-10, with the final season being the school’s last. He was an assistant at Westfield from 2011-19, which included Westfield’s 2013 Class 5A state runner-up squad, and 2016 state champion team. He spent last season as an assistant at Class 5A state runner-up Zionsville.
“My family is the highest priority in my life and I hope to instill a sense of family in our program,” Patchett said in a statement from Northwestern’s athletic department. “I want to help develop athletes that do the right things the right way and give them every opportunity to be successful.”
The Northwestern statement said of Patchett that he “is a teacher and coach who is filled with a passion for his athletes and love for the game of football. He stated that his goal as Northwestern head football coach is to provide his athletes, students and coaches with one of the most amazing experiences of their lives.”
Disc golf event set to benefit foundation
The inaugural Central Indiana Epilepsy Awareness Showdown will take place on March 27 at Highland Park. The disc golf event, sponsored by Dynamic Discs, will be played at the Highland Park disc golf course at 900 W. Defenbaugh St.
Registration is at 9 a.m. on the 27th with a players’ meeting at 9:45 and the disc golf begins at 10 a.m. the second round begins approximately one hour after the conclusion of the opening round. The entry fee is $25 and there are eight divisions.
All entry fee funds and additional donations go directly to the Epilepsy Foundation of Indiana. Additionally, Farm 2 Fork will be selling lunch at the event and a portion of the proceeds from the meals go to the foundation.
Event organizer Ben Zirkle’s family has had two members affected by epilepsy and that motivated Zirkle to start the inaugural Showdown event. To register, visit dgscene.com/epilepsyshowdown. Or for more information contact Zirkle at pnbzirkle@yahoo.com.
IHSAA track, softball to change venues
The IHSAA state finals in track and field and softball will be moved to new venues this spring, the organization announced this week.
The boys, girls and unified track and field state meets had been planned for June 4-5 at Indiana University’s track complex in Bloomington. The softball state finals were planned for June 11-12 at Purdue University in West Lafayette.
Both universities informed IHSAA commissioner Paul Neidig that they would be unable to host the events with spectators this season.
An IHSAA release said the organization “understands and respects both universities’ decision and will begin looking for alternative host sites immediately. The Association looks forward to returning to those venues in the future.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.