BobKats play at home tonight, Saturday
The Kokomo BobKats are in action tonight and Saturday with home games at Memorial Gym.
The Owensboro Thoroughbreds come to town tonight and the Toledo Glass City BC visits Saturday. Both games have 7:05 p.m. start times.
Owensboro and Kokomo both play in the Lower Midwest division of The Basketball League. Owensboro is 4-2 and one game behind the division-leading Indiana All-Americans. Kokomo is 1-4. Toledo leads the Upper Midwest division with a 5-1 record.
Pflueger steps down after 3 years at WHS
Western girls basketball coach Lisa Pflueger on Thursday announced she was resigning.
Pflueger coached the Panthers for three seasons. Following a pair of rebuilding seasons, she led the Panthers to a 14-10 record in 2021-22. That was the program's first winning season since the 2014 team won the Class 3A state title.
Overall, Pflueger went 30-41 at Western.
"I want to thank Coach Pflueger for her three years of dedication to the Western girls basketball program. We appreciate her commitment to the student athletes and her contributions to help move our program forward," athletic director Aaron Hyman said.
Eastern softball edges KHS 4-3
Eastern’s softball team built a 4-0 lead in the first two innings against Kokomo, then held on for a 4-3 victory Thursday.
The Comets (2-0) scored an unearned run in the top of the first frame, then got RBIs from Marina Lee and Kendall Wilson in the three-run second. Cassidy Keene went 2 for 4 to lead Eastern’s offense. Macy Coan earned the victory in the circle, throwing all seven innings with nine hits, three runs, one walk and seven strikeouts.
Karley “Jo” Trine led Kokomo (1-2) at the plate, going 2 for 4 with a double and triple. Taylor Reed was 2 for 3.
