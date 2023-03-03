Update: This has been updated from the Friday print version to include info on Illinois' women's basketball game.
Boilers top Badgers in women’s tourney
MINNEAPOLIS — Purdue overcame an 18-point deficit to beat Wisconsin 57-55 in the Big Ten women’s basketball tournament Thursday.
The Badgers built a 30-12 lead midway through the second quarter. The Boilers closed the half on a 9-0 run to draw within 30-21. The Badgers kept the lead throughout the third quarter, but the Boilers closed to within 41-38 by the close of the quarter.
Abbey Ellis gave Purdue its first lead when she scored on a driving layup at 3:15 to make it 51-50. The Boilers kept the lead until the Badgers’ Maty Wilke hit a 3-pointer at :10 to put Wisconsin up one, 55-54. The Boilers’ Jayla Smith responded with a 3 of her own at :05 for the win.
Ellis led Purdue with 19 points and Cassidy Hardin scored 10 points. Former Northwestern High School great Madison Layden had two points, seven rebounds and two steals.
Purdue advances to face Iowa in a quarterfinal game at 6:30 p.m. today
• Also in Thursday’s games, Michigan beat Penn State 63-61, Michigan State beat Nebraska 67-64 and Illinois beat Rutgers 81-55. Former Northwestern High School great Kendall Bostic had six points, five rebounds and one assist for Illinois.
Illinois faces Maryland in a quarterfinal game at 9 p.m. today.
Neher closes career as conference POY
The Midwest Conference announced its women’s basketball awards on Tuesday and Player of the Year went to Lake Forest College senior guard Katie Neher. She is the first Forester player to win the award since 2001.
In conference games, Neher averaged 20.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists and made 84.6% of her free throws. The former Northwestern High School player topped the conference in scoring, ranked No. 2 in free throw percentage and ranked No. 3 in rebounding.
Neher scored 20 or more points in half of the Foresters’ 16 league games and scored at least 33 points twice.
Neher closed the season on a tear, averaging 25.1 points, 10.3 rebounds and 5.4 assists during the final seven conference contests. She made her final 27 free throw attempts.
With 501 points in Lake Forest’s 24 games overall, Neher ranked among the top 20 scorers in the NCAA D-III. She also turned in the third-highest scoring output in program history.
Ball State’s Bellar wins MAC golf award
The Mid-American Conference named Ball State sophomore Kash Bellar its Men’s Golfer of the Week after his strong play in the Dorado Beach Collegiate tournament in Puerto Rico.
The former Peru standout led the Cardinals throughout the 14-team tournament. He carded 16 birdies and two eagles in 54 holes with seven of the birdies coming in the final round. Bellar shot 4-under 68 in round one, 3-under 69 in round two and 5-under 67 in round three. Bellar’s 54-hole final tally of 204 is the second-best mark in BSU program history.
Bellar finished tied for fourth place out of 91 players. Teams in the field included No. 2 Auburn and No. 10 Virginia.
At Peru, Bellar was the 2021 IHSAA state champion.
IUK men’s basketball earns tourney spot
IU Kokomo’s men’s basketball team on Thursday earned an at-large bid to the NAIA national tournament.
The 12-seed Cougars will travel to Wichita, Kansas, to take on 5-seed Kansas Wesleyan on Tuesday in the opening round.
