IHSAA cancels boys basketball tournament
INDIANAPOLIS – The IHSAA canceled the remainder of the boys basketball state tournament on Thursday. The decision follows the directive by Gov. Eric Holcomb that all Indiana schools will be closed until May 1 due to the state’s efforts to combat coronavirus.
The tournament conducted sectional play as scheduled but last Saturday’s regional round was postponed due to the growing number of school closures last week.
“It is with great sadness and disappointment that we inform Hoosiers of the cancellation of the remaining games of the 2020 IHSAA boys basketball tourney series,” IHSAA commissioner Bobby Cox said in a release by the organization. “While the association maintained every hope of continuance, it is now evident those hopes are now unreachable. Albeit there will not be regional, semistate and state champions crowned across our four classifications, the health and safety of our public remains paramount and our primary focus.”
IUK’s Hampton named HM All-American
IU Kokomo men’s basketball player Desean Hampton has been named to the NAIA Division II men’s basketball All-American honorable mention list. Hampton is only the second player in the IUK men’s program history to receive the honor.
Hampton, a 6-foot-5 junior forward from Speedway High School and Wabash Valley (junior) College, made a big impact in his first season with the Cougars. He averaged a double-double of 11.4 points and 10.7 rebounds per game. He also blocked a team-best 90 shots on the campaign, more than half the team total of 139.
Hampton helped IUK go 27-7 this season and reach the NAIA national tournament’s Sweet 16 before the tournament was called off in an effort to stem the spread of coronavirus.
Former Anderson coach Held dies
ANDERSON — Longtime Anderson High School basketball coach Norm Held, who led the Indians to four state finals, has died at the age of 85.
Held died Thursday morning in Florida, officials at Loose Funeral Home in Anderson confirmed.
Held coached the Indians from 1975 to 1993, compiling a record of 343-114. His teams won five semistate championships, nine regional titles, 10 sectionals and five North Central Conference crowns.
He coached two Mr. Basketballs at Anderson, Troy Lewis in 1984 and Maurice (Kojak) Fuller in 1993.
