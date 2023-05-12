WHS diamond teams shooting for HC titles
Western’s softball and baseball teams will play for Hoosier Conference titles today as the conference holds its annual crossover games.
In softball, Class 3A No. 2-ranked Western (22-0) hosts West Lafayette (16-5) at 5:30 p.m. The Panthers are looking for their second straight HC title.
In baseball, Class 3A No. 3 Western (17-3) takes on Class A No. 2 Lafayette Central Catholic (14-8) at 6 p.m. at LCC. It’s a rematch of the 2022 HC title game, which the Knights won by a 6-1 score.
In the other crossover softball games, Hamilton Heights hosts LCC in the third-place game, Cass entertains Benton Central in the fifth-place game, Tipton hosts Twin Lakes in the seventh-place game, and Northwestern hosts Rensselaer in the ninth-place game.
In the other crossover baseball games, Heights is at Twin Lakes in the third-place game, Northwestern is at BC for the fifth-place game, Cass is at West Lafayette for the seventh-place game, and Tipton is at Rensselaer for the ninth-place game.
Kokomotion’s Brooks fares well at nationals
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Kokomotion gymnast Makenna Brooks competed in the USA Gymnastics Level 9 Eastern Nationals. The four-day meet concluded Sunday.
Brooks competed in the Senior 3 division. She took second place on floor exercise (9.525), third on vault (9.45), third on bars (9.5) and 26th on beam (8.25). She finished seventh in the all-around competition with a score of 36.725.
Brooks advanced through state and regional meets to reach the national meet.
White records ace at Country Club
Jamie White recently recorded a hole-in-one while playing at the Kokomo C.C. It was his first ace. It came on No. 8, which played 95 yards. He used a 52-degree wedge. Dustin Stevens witnessed the shot.
