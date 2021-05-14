BobKats have big one Saturday at home
The Kokomo BobKats return home Saturday night for a division clash against the Owensboro Thoroughbreds. The game is at 7:05 p.m. at Memorial Gym.
But first, the BobKats visit the Flint United tonight to cap a three-game road swing.
Kokomo leads The Basketball League’s Midwest Division with an 8-2 record. Owensboro and the Indy Express are tied for second with 7-3 records. Flint (4-5) is in fifth place in the seven-team division.
The Kokomo-Flint matchup tonight is the teams’ first meeting since their season opener on April 9 at Memorial Gym. The BobKats won that one, 92-90.
The BobKats have not played Owensboro to this point. The BobKats and the Indy Express have concluded their season series with Kokomo winning three of the four games.
Following Saturday, the BobKats have six straight games on the road, including a West Coast swing.
IronFist boxers hold USA Boxing rankings
Three members of Kokomo’s IronFist boxing club competed at the USA Boxing National Championships held earlier this spring in Shreveport, Louisiana.
A’Nari Bankston topped the IronFist contingent, taking second place in the Pee Wee male, 65-pound division. The 9-year-old went 2-1 in his division.
IronFist team members Yahsin Arrington (age 14, 90-pound Junior male division) and Faith Merriweather (11, 75-pound Bantam female division) each took third in their respective divisions.
As of the April 14 rankings on the USA Boxing website, Bankston, Merriweather and Arrington are each ranked third nationally in their division.
The next major event for the local crew is the National Junior Olympics July 7-17 in Lubbock, Texas.
The IronFist club currently has more than 50 students training at its facility at 505 N. Philips St.
