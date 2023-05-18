BobKats score big victory
Depth led the way as the Kokomo BobKats blasted visiting Kalamazoo Galaxy 107-84 Thursday in Upper Midwest Division action in The Basketball League. Ten of the 11 BobKats who played scored four or more points, and the one who didn’t took four rebounds. The BobKats outrebounded Kalamazoo 76-55.
Larry Plummer paced Kokomo with 31 points while Johnny Griffin Jr. and Kierell Green had double-doubles. Griffin had 16 points and 13 rebounds, and Green had 13 points and 14 rebounds. Derek Hawthorne added nine points, and Tremont More and T.J. Henderson eight each.
Next up for the BobKats is a home game with Flint on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Memorial Gym.
Officials to work softball tourney
Eleven members of the North Central Officials Association have been selected to work IHSAA softball sectionals, which open next week.
The officials and their assignments are: Greg Caldwell (Bethesda Christian); Ken Collins (Delta); David Sheridan (Delta); Brian Ege (Noblesville); Bob Walsh (Noblesville); Mark Leedy (Columbia City); Chad Myers (Manchester); Randy Frye (Manchester); Paul Williams (Bishop Chatard); Jim McKibbin (Bishop Chatard); and David Farmer (North Miami).
