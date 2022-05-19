7 KT-area hoopsters earn Top 100 invites
The 20th Indiana Basketball Coaches Association/IHSAA Top 100 Underclass Showcase events are set for June 17-18 at Brownsburg High School.
The events are designed to give exposure to approximately 244 of the top basketball prospects (123 boys and 121 girls) from across the state to colleges across the state and nation.
The girls event is set for June 17 with the boys showcase to follow on June 18. Both days are divided into two sessions.
On the girls side, Northwestern coach Kathie Layden is the event director and five KT-area players are in the 10:30 a.m. session. Those players are Northwestern freshman Anna Bishir, Northwestern junior McKenna Layden, Kokomo sophomore Lilly Hicks and Carroll sophomores Alli Harness and Madison Wagner.
On the boys side, Kokomo sophomore Flory Bidunga is part of the 10:30 a.m. session and Peru sophomore Matthew Roettger is part of the 2:30 p.m. session.
The events are open to the public. Admission is $5 per person per day for spectators. IBCA-member coaches will be admitted at no charge by showing their membership card.
BobKats heading south for 2 games in Kentucky
The Kokomo BobKats visit the Owensboro Thoroughbreds tonight as the The Basketball League season hits the stretch drive. The BobKats will stay in the Bluegrass State on Saturday for a game against the Kentucky Enforcers.
At 16-5, Owensboro holds a comfortable lead in the Lower Midwest division. Kokomo is battling for second place. The Lebanon Leprechauns currently hold second at 13-8 with the Indiana All-Americans (11-10), the BobKats (10-10) and the Enforcers (10-10) all in close pursuit.
Like Kokomo, Lebanon also has road games against Owensboro and Kentucky this weekend. The All-Americans have just one game this weekend, tonight at last-place Medora (6-15).
Following this weekend, Kokomo closes the regular season with two more road games — back at Owensboro on May 27 and at the New Castle-based All-Americans on May 28.
Coleman returning to BSU hoops
MUNCIE – Ball State’s men’s basketball team announced that former player Jarron “Boogie” Coleman is returning to Ball State for the upcoming season. Coleman, a 6-foot-5 guard, is a transfer from Missouri and will be immediately eligible.
Coleman was at Ball State from 2018-21. He was the Mid-American Conference’s Freshman of the Year in 2020 after averaging 10.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.2 rebounds in the 2019-20 school year. As a sophomore at BSU he averaged 13.8 points and 5.2 rebounds. At Missouri last season he averaged 8.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists.
“We’re really excited to have Boogie back here at Ball State,” new BSU coach Michael Lewis said. “We welcome him with open arms. We’re excited with his desire to finish what he started when he first came to Ball State. He’s proven to be an impactful player in this league and we’re excited with what he can bring to our team.”
