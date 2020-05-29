Maconaquah hires new girls hoops coach
BUNKER HILL — Maconaquah High School has hired Terry West as its new girls basketball coach, the athletic department announced on Thursday.
West’s most recent stop was as an assistant from 2017-2020 at Avon, assisting his daughter Corie West. He also was an assistant to her at New Castle from 2013-2016. As a head coach he has a 13-50 record in three single-season stints at Class A schools Knightstown (2016-17), Union of Modoc (2009-10) and Cowan (2002-03). In his seasons as an assistant at New Castle and Avon those squads were a combined 88-49.
Additionally West has coached several years on the AAU circuit.
The Braves were 9-14 last season under previous coach P.J. Hatcher. His squads won 11 games and 9 games his final two seasons, the most wins by a Mac squad since the 2007-8 season.
NW announces athletic award winners
Northwestern High School has announced its senior student-athlete award winners, as well as its Hoosier Conference all-academic members for the 2019-20 season.
Patrick Bath, Kaylynne Fernandes, Madison Layden, Lauren Longshore and Klair Merrell earned the Blanket N Award, given to students who earn 10 full varsity awards in their high school career.
Fernandes, Layden and Longshore were named to the Honor Ring of students in good standing who earn 12 full varsity letters in their high school careers.
Kevin Badgley, Bath, Fernandes, Layden, Longshore and Merrell were given Eye of the Tiger plaques for athletes in good standing who have participated and completed all 12 seasons of their high school athletic career.
Sarah Smith (4.418 GPA) and Bath (4.39 GPA) were awarded the Northwestern Paperweight for the girl and boy with the highest cumulative GPA in their respective class.
Bath and Layden each were awarded the Robert K. Downey plaque for the boy and girl in the senior class who received at least two varsity awards, has a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher, and has shown good citizenship and sportsmanship.
Badgley, Bath, Nathanael Bilodeau, Elijah Collins, Alie Ford, Ethan Kinney, Layden, Longshore, Merrell, Kate Miller, Austin O’Neal, Kristin Piel, Lexy Robinson and Hunter Strawmyer each earned a Scholar Athlete Award for competing in two or three sports while maintaining a 3.5 cumulative GPA.
In the Hoosier Conference, Badgley, Bath, Collins, O’Neal, Strawmyer, Fernandes, Layden, Longshore, Merrell and Miller were named HC all-academic. The award is for senior boys with the top five GPAs and senior girls with the top five GPAs while participating in two or three sports.
Boston Marathon off, virtual race planned
Organizers of the Boston Marathon called off the race Thursday. It had previously been postponed to Sept. 14 and now has been called off outright due to the difficulty of running the event while maintaining participant safety and fan safety amid the coronavirus pandemic. It’s the first year the race won’t run since it began in 1897.
Scheduled participants are being offered a refund for this year’s race, and will have an opportunity to run in an alternative virtual race. For more information visit the Boston Athletic Association’s website, baa.org.
