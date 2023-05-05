Harness commits to Western Michigan
Carroll girls basketball standout Alli Harness has committed to play basketball and study at Western Michigan. She announced her decision Wednesday on Twitter.
Harness was co-MVP of the Kokomo Tribune Girls Basketball All-Area squad this season on the strength of a standout junior campaign. She led the area in scoring at 23.6 points per game and added 5 rebounds and 4.9 assists. She’ll be a member of the Indiana Junior All-Star squad this summer.
Western Michigan plays in the Mid-American Conference. Coach Shane Clipfell’s Broncos were 12-17 this past winter and 7-11 in the MAC.
IUK baseball falls in RSC opener
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio – IU Southeast scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to upend IU Kokomo 5-4 Thursday night in the opening round of the double-elimination River States Conference Baseball Tournament.
IUK built a 4-2 lead through five innings. Noah Hurlock got the Cougars off and running with a solo homer in the second inning. Jarod Gillespie had an RBI double, Jack Leverenz had a solo homer and Nolan Bowser had an RBI single. Hurlock finished 3 for 4.
Lucas Letsinger started and threw eight innings for the Cougars, throwing into the ninth inning. He allowed five hits, a walk and four earned runs while striking out 10. Reliever Brandon Bultemeier took over with the ninth in progress and took the loss.
IUK (27-20) faces Midway University today at 3 p.m. in an elimination game.
NW’s Shotwell hits ace at Green Acres
Northwestern’s Sammie Shotwell hit a hole in one Thursday while the Tiger boys golf squad played a practice round at Green Acres G.C. Shotwell holed No. 12, using an 8-iron on the 145-yard hole.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.