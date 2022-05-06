Thunder’s Trine wins MIAA softball award
FREELAND, Mich. — The Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association on Thursday announced its softball awards and former Kokomo Wildkat standout Ellie Trine won Most Valuable Position Player. Trine is a junior outfielder at Trine University in Angola.
The Thunder won the conference’s regular-season title with a 14-2 record.
In conference-only stats, Ellie Trine concluded the regular season as the MIAA’s leader in batting average (.571), on-base percentage (.613), doubles (eight) and hits (32). She was second in runs (24) and stolen bases (five) and fourth in total bases (40).
Trine also made the All-MIAA first team. She is a two-time all-conference honoree.
Arrington takes 2nd in USA Boxing event
CLEVELAND — Local boxer Yahsin Arrington, 15, took second place in the junior division of the 15-16 age division in a USA Boxing national tournament last week at Cleveland State University’s Wolstein Center. The event served as an Eastern qualifier for this year’s national championships.
Arrington went 2-1. He won his first two matches before dropping a split decision in the final.
A sophomore at Kokomo High School, Arrington represents IronFist Boxing and Learning Center. He is scheduled to fight on May 14 and May 21 in Kentucky shows before turning his attention to the Junior Olympics this summer in Wichita, Kansas.
No. 4 Comets prevail in 32-run shootout
Class 2A No. 4-ranked Eastern outlasted Sheridan 18-14 in a Hoosier Heartland Conference baseball game Wednesday night at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.
The first inning set the tone for the game. Sheridan scored seven runs in the top of the first — and Eastern answered with nine runs in the bottom.
The Comets (16-0, 10-0 HHC) finished with 14 hits. Reid Keisling went 2 for 4 with two doubles, four runs batted in and three runs scored. Gabe Monize was 2 for 4 with a home run and three RBI. Owen Taylor was 2 for 5 with two RBI, Levi Mavrick also was 2 for 5 and Bryson Russell had a triple.
Mavrick earned the win. He replaced Taylor in the first inning and pitched 4.2 innings. After Cayden Calloway pitched one inning, Trent Rawls covered the final 1.2 innings for the save. Rawls did not allow a hit or a run.
Eastern visits Delphi on Saturday for an HHC doubleheader.
Nord, Weeks receive Cato Scholarships
Maconaquah’s Molly Nord and Eastern’s T.J. Weeks are among the 12 senior student-athletes selected for the 2022 IHSAA/C. Eugene Cato Memorial Scholarships.
The scholarships honor positive role models who have demonstrated excellence in academics, school and community involvement, character, sportsmanship and citizenship. Each recipient receives a $2,500 scholarship.
Nord ranks first in her class of 121 students, posting an unweighted 4.0 GPA. She is a three-time varsity letter winner in both basketball and soccer and served as team captain for both during her senior year. She plans to attend Trine University in Angola.
Weeks ranks second in his class of 106 students, posting a weighted GPA of 12.48. He has been a four-time varsity letter winner in track and field and a three-time letter winner in both football and cross country. He was named team captain in both football and track during his senior year. He is planning to attend either Taylor University in Upland or Trevecca Nazarene Christian University in Tennessee.
IU Kokomo falls in RSC round 1
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Midway beat IU Kokomo 12-11 Thursday in the opening round of the River States Conference baseball tournament.
The teams went back and forth for the first six innings. IUK scored in each of the first six innings, but still trailed 12-11. Neither team scored in the final three innings.
IUK (26-20) had 16 hits. Pat Mills was 5 for 5 with a triple, a double and three runs scored. Noah Hurlock was 3 for 5 with a double, two RBI and one run. Jack Leverenz was 2 for 5 with a double, four RBI and a run.
IUK starter Owen Callaghan took the loss. He pitched 2.1 innings and allowed seven hits and nine runs (six earned).
IUK will face top-seeded IU Southeast at 3 p.m. Saturday. The Cougars will need to win to stay alive in the double-elimination tourney.
Purple Aces fire Lickliter
EVANSVILLE — Evansville on Thursday fired men’s basketball coach Todd Lickliter.
Lickliter, 66, went 15-53 in two-plus seasons since taking the helm in January 2020. The Purple Aces went 6-24 overall and 2-16 in the Missouri Valley Conference in 2021-22.
Lickliter has a 233-208 career record. He coached at Butler, Iowa and Marian University before Evansville.
