Layden, Boilers top Marshall
WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue’s women’s basketball team got off to a great start, then pulled away in the fourth quarter to score a 73-61 victory over Marshall on Thursday in Mackey Arena in the season-opener for both teams.
Former Northwestern High School star Madison Layden was one of four players in double figures for the Boilermakers. Caitlyn Harper scored 17 points, Jayla Smith 16 and Layden and Lasha Petree had 13 each. Jeanae Terry had a rare assist-rebound double-double of 10 assists and 10 rebounds.
Layden, who was making her 50th career start, added six rebounds, five assists and a team-high three steals without a turnover. She hit 5 of 10 shots overall and 2 of 6 from 3-point land.
Purdue opened a 25-11 lead after a quarter, then led 37-33 at the half and 58-53 after three quarters. The Boilers outscored Marshall 15-8 in the fourth quarter.
The Boiler women are back in action on Sunday with a 2 p.m. home game against Murray State.
IUK volley set for RSC tourney
The IU Kokomo volleyball team will face IU Southeast at noon today in the opening round of the River States Conference tournament at Pittsburgh.
IUK (26-5 overall, 16-2 RSC) is the tournament’s No. 2 seed behind host Point Park. The winner of the eight-team tournament will earn a bid to the NAIA national tournament.
IU Southeast (12-15, 8-10) is the No. 7 seed. IUK went 2-0 against the Grenadiers during the regular season, winning 3-0 each time.
The winner will play the winner of IU East vs. Rio Grande in Saturday’s second semifinal match at 12:30 p.m.
Ball St. inks Valpo’s Jones
MUNCIE — Ball State men’s basketball team and new coach Michael Lewis announced the addition of Mason Jones to the 2023 recruiting class on Thursday. The 6-foot-7 forward is a senior on the Valparaiso High School squad this season. He was a Junior All-Star and was named to the 2022 IBCA Underclass All-State Supreme 15 squad.
“We’re super excited to add Mason to our program,” Lewis said. “He’s someone that we identified very quickly in the recruiting process. He has great size and length as well as being a good athlete. His versatility, toughness, and competitiveness are what we are continuing to add to our program as we build Ball State into a championship contender in the MAC.”
Jones blocked a school-record 30 shots last season as the Vikings went 19-5. He averaged 18.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.8 steals while shooting 51.5% from the field.
Jones’ brother Cooper is a defensive lineman for Indiana. His father was a defensive lineman at Notre Dame and his mother played softball at Indiana.
