Cougar volley opens RSC tourney Saturday
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Top-seeded IU Kokomo will host Point Park University on Saturday in the quarterfinal round of the River States Conference volleyball tournament, the league announced on Thursday. The match is at 1 p.m. at the IUK Student Activities and Events Center.
IUK is the No. 1 seed overall, and was the top team in the West Division. Point Park is the No. 4 seed from the East.
The other matchup in IUK’s half of the bracket features WVU Tech vs. IU Southeast. That winner will meet the IUK/PPU winner in the semifinals on Wednesday.
The matchups on the other side of the bracket are East No. 1 seed IU East vs. Brescia; and Midway vs. Rio Grande. All matches are held at campus sites of the higher seed. The championship match is Nov. 21 and the winner advances to the NAIA national championship tournament in the spring.
IUK (15-0 overall, 13-0 RSC) already has a spot guaranteed in the national tourney as the RSC’s overall champ.
Kokomo announces schedule changes
Kokomo High School has announced changes to events in three sports, including four changes to the girls basketball schedule.
• Girls basketball: The game at Taylor, originally scheduled for Wednesday of this week, has been changed to Dec. 16. It is a varsity-only game beginning at 7 p.m.
Saturday’s game against Harrison has been moved to Jan. 1 with a noon JV tipoff.
The game against Cass scheduled for next Wednesday has been moved to Jan. 29 with a 6 p.m. JV start.
The Wildkats’ opponent for the Nov. 20 game has changed. Instead of Indianapolis Manual, Kokomo will now face Northwestern in a varsity-only matchup at 6:30 p.m. This is Kokomo’s senior night.
• Boys basketball: Kokomo’s scrimmage at Warsaw has been moved from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. No spectators will be allowed at the event.
• Girls swimming: The meet with Western scheduled for Tuesday has been moved to Jan. 5 at 5:30 p.m.
Eastern has changes for 3 winter teams
GREENTOWN — Eastern High School has announced several changes to schedules for the Comets’ winter sports teams.
• Boys basketball: The scheduled scrimmage against Elwood next Thursday has been canceled, but the Comets will now scrimmage against Faith Christian on the same date, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Girls basketball: The game against Tri-Central originally scheduled for Dec. 11 has been moved to Dec. 12. The JV opens the action at noon.
The girls game at Clinton Central scheduled for Jan. 8 has been moved to Jan 9. The JV game will tip at 6 p.m.
The girls game at Clinton Prairie scheduled for Jan 22 has been moved forward a day to Jan 21. The JV will open the action at 6 p.m.
• Wrestling: The match at Elwood set for Nov. 24 has been canceled.
Miller, Welke score aces at Kokomo CC
Kokomo Country Club saw two golfers recently record aces.
Last Friday, Brock Miller scored a 1 on hole No. 10. Miller used a 5-rescue to drive the ball 178 yards for the ace. It was Miller’s second-career hole-in-one. West Milburn and Drew Miller witnessed the shot.
Then on Saturday, Curt Welke used a 4-iron to ace hole No. 8, which was playing 160 yards. Daniel Hurt and Mark Hurt witnessed Welke’s first-ever hole-in-one.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.