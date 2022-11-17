Purdue crushes SIUE in women’s hoops
WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue’s women’s basketball team routed Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville 100-58 Thursday night at Mackey Arena.
Abbey Ellis scored 29 points to lead four Boiler players in double figures. Ellis was 9 of 11 from the field (3 of 4 from 3-land) and 8 of 8 from the charity stripe.
Former Northwestern High School great Madison Layden had three points, five rebounds and four assists for the Boilers.
Purdue (3-0) hosts Indiana State at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Pioneer tops Eastern in 3-team swim meet
ROYAL CENTER — Pioneer edged Eastern in a three-way girls swim meet at Pioneer on Thursday. The hosts finished with 72, Eastern had 68 and Wabash 35.
The Comets had five first-place swims. Ava Kantz and Grace VanBibber were each triple winners. Kantz won the 200 free and 500 free. VanBibber won the 200 IM and 100 backstroke. And they teamed with Becky Crabtree and Lilly Shallenberger to win the 400 free relay.
“The girls swam great,” Eastern coach Sarah Nibert said. “What the final score came down to was diving. Pioneer had divers and we didn’t have any. I’m proud of how the girls swam. We had time drops from Tuesday and they are looking strong.”
IUK soccer falls in NAIA tourney
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. — The University of the Cumberlands struck three times in a span of less than 10 minutes in the first half and went on to beat IU Kokomo 4-0 Thursday in the opening round of the NAIA women’s soccer national tournament.
After a scoreless opening 20 minutes, Cumberlands (15-1-3) got on the scoreboard with a goal in the 22nd minute. The Patriots followed with goals in the 26th and 30th minutes to go up big by halftime. Kokomo used two goalies. Kailee Moore had seven saves while playing slightly more than an hour of the game, and Erica Bolinger subbed in and had a save with no goals against in just under 30 minutes of action.
The game was IUK’s first trip to the national tournament. IUK ends the season 14-3-3.
IUK women’s b-ball drops league opener
IU East broke away from a 50-all tie after the third quarter to beat IU Kokomo 75-65 in a River States Conference women’s basketball game Thursday at IUK. It was the Cougars’ RSC and home opener.
Kristen Ridner led IUK (0-7 overall) with 14 points. Shamaria Walker had 11 points, three assists and seven rebounds, Anna Kiser had nine points and nine rebounds and Alaya Chapman and former Tipton standout Ella Wolfe had eight points apiece.
Addie Brown led IU East (1-6 overall, 1-0 RSC) with 19 points.
The Cougars visit Olivet Nazarene on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.