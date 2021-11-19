Bostic plays well, but Illini fall
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Southern Illinois-Edwardsville upset Illinois 71-62 in women’s basketball Thursday.
Illinois led 17-10 after the first quarter, but SIUE outscored the Illini 44-27 over the middle two quarters to take control. In the fourth quarter, Illinois rallied to within three, 63-60, with 1:59 remaining before SIUE slammed the door shut.
Kendall Bostic had a nice game for Illinois (2-1). The former Indiana All-Star grabbed 13 rebounds and blocked four shots, both game highs. She also had four points, two assists and two steals in 38 minutes.
Tickets on sale for WHS vs. KHS
Tickets for Tuesday’s season-opening Western-Kokomo boys basketball game at Memorial Gym can be purchased online by visiting https://gofan.co/app/events/460463? schoolId=IN1240. Presale tickets will only be sold online. Those purchasing tickets online should enter through Gate 2 or Gate 8.
Paper tickets will be sold at the gate on game day for $6.
EHS girls swim moves to 2-0
GREENTOWN — Eastern’s girls swimming and diving team defeated Pioneer 85-76 Thursday.
“The girls were a little nervous going into the meet [Thursday] because we were missing two of our seniors, but man, did they step up,” Eastern coach Sarah Nibert said. “They fought for every little point they could get against a strong team from Pioneer. It came down to the last relay, and the girls got it done.”
The 400 free relay was the final event. Layne Shedron, Lilly Shallenberger, Ava Kantz and Lola Williams teamed for the win.
That capped a sweep of the relays for the Comets (2-0). Williams, Kantz, Becky Crabtree and Shedron won the 200 medley and Williams, Grace VanBibber, Addie Conner and Crabtree won the 200 free.
Individually, Williams won the 100 backstroke, Conner won the 500 free, Leah Jordan won the diving program and Lilly Shallenberger won the 100 free.
Taylor nails ace at Amer. Legion
Glen Taylor recently hit a hole-in-one at the American Legion G.C. It came on No. 14 with Taylor using a 7-iron to cover the 145 yards. It was his first career ace.
Rick Mooney, Mark Gentry, Bill Pratt and Brad Pratt witnessed the shot.
BSU falls to FIU in hoops tourney
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tevin Brewer made 5 of 6 3-pointers and scored a career-high 25 points as Florida International beat Ball State 73-60 on Thursday night in the opening day of the Jersey Mike’s Classic.
Basheer Jihad had 14 points for Ball State (1-2). Miryne Thomas added 10 points.
Ball State faces Weber State today and and conclude the classic with a matchup with UMass on Sunday.
