Kokomo girls open tonight
Kokomo’s girls basketball team will finally open its season tonight. Kokomo will host Cass in a varsity-only game at 6:30 p.m. at Memorial Gym. Cass replaces Northwestern on the Kats’ ever-changing schedule.
In addition to the Kats opening their season, they will have senior night.
In other Kokomo scheduling notes:
• The boys basketball game on Nov. 28 at Westfield has been postponed. The new date is Dec. 5, with a 6 p.m. JV start.
• The wrestling meet on Monday at Northwestern has been canceled. It’s been replaced with Kokomo hosting Northwestern and Eastbrook at 6 p.m. on Dec. 8.
EHS girls swim drops nail-biter
ROYAL CENTER — Pioneer edged Eastern 89-87 in a girls swimming and diving meet Thursday.
“Despite missing several key swimmers to the team, the girls still stepped up and fought hard,” Eastern coach Sarah Nibert said. “They put their best in the pool and many swam new personal-record times. I’m really proud of these girls. They kept their heads up and swam hard all the way until the very end.”
Lola Williams led the Comets with individual wins in the 100 freestyle (1:04.22) and 100 backstroke (1:09.94). Also for the Comets, Erin Matheny won the 200 free (2:28.09), Lauryn Shane won the 200 individual medley (2:41.78) and Matheny, Williams, Grace VanBibber and Shane teamed to win the 400 free relay (4:39.69).
Bowling league needs members
The Tuesday Night Mixed bowling league at Heritage Lanes needs two bowlers to fill a team’s vacancies. These positions can be either gender. The league bowls at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays. Questions should be directed to Colleen Holaday at 765-860-8771.
