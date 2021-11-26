Hendrickson hired to coach Chicago Fire
CHICAGO (AP) — Former Western High School athlete and Howard County Sports Hall of Famer Ezra Hendrickson was hired Wednesday as coach of Major League Soccer’s Chicago Fire.
Hendrickson had spent three seasons with the Columbus Crew, which won last year’s MLS title.
He succeeds Frank Klopas, who became interim coach in September when coach Raphaël Wicky was fired after seven wins, 15 losses and six draws. The Fire finished with nine wins, 18 losses and seven draws, missing the playoffs for the fourth straught season.
Hendrickson, 49, was a defender in MLS with the New York MetroStars (1997), LA Galaxy (1997-2003), Dallas Burn (2003), D.C. United (2004), Chivas USA (2005-06) and Columbus (2006-08).
He was a Seattle assistant from 2009-14, then coached Seattle Sounders 2 of the third tier in 2015-16 and second tier in 2017.
Henderson was an assistant coach of his native Saint Vincent and the Grenadines during 2018 World Cup qualifying, and he spent 2018 as an assistant with the LA Galaxy.
In his playing days at Western, he helped the Panthers’ boys basketball team to a sectional title in 1990.
Purdue women fall to No. 22 W. Virginia
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Kirsten Deans scored 12 points with six assists, 10 of 11 Mountaineers scored and No. 22-ranked West Virginia’s women’s basketball team held off a tough challenge from Purdue, 65-57 at the St. Pete Showcase on Thursday night.
Purdue, under former Seattle Storm guard and two-time NAIA coach of the year Katie Gearlds, stayed within eight points of West Virginia for most of the game and drained 10 3-pointers to remain a threat.
West Virginia’s defense toughened as Kari Niblack and Savannah Samuel blocked consecutive Purdue shots to end one possession with under three minutes to go. Esmery Martinez stole the ball to end the next and scored off the fast break, pushing the Mountaineers’ (4-0) lead to nine, 63-54 with 1:23 left.
Purdue (4-2) was led by Brooke Moore’s 13 points and 12 from Cassidy Hardin, who made four 3-pointers. Northwestern High School’s Madison Layden scored seven points for the Boilers with four rebounds and a couple assists.
West Virginia hadn’t scored fewer than 78 points this season. Purdue was aiming for its first win over a ranked opponent since 2019, having dropped the last 18.
