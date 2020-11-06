Taylor tops Wabash to open season
Taylor’s girls basketball team got down 12-8 after a quarter but controlled the last three quarters to beat visiting Wabash 52-40 on Thursday night.
The Titans put four players in double figures. Kelsey Langley led the way with 15 points on 7-of-12 shooting, Whitney Chorrushi scored 12 and Emma Good and Katie Hogan scored 11 each.
“I was pleasantly surprised for the mere fact that we played as a team,” Taylor coach Tony Oliver said, noting the balance from the quartet above. “It was a total team effort. I started freshman Jadyn Underwood, man she played physical. I don’t know how many rebounds she had.
“Miranda Saldana and Alex Collins came in and gave us some big minutes too. We had trouble scoring [early] and Whitney Chorrushi kept us afloat.”
After the first quarter, Taylor outscored Wabash 44-28.
“I thought offensively everybody got involved [after the first quarter]. We took much better care of the ball,” Oliver said.
Taylor hosts Kokomo on Wednesday.
Frankton downs Tri-Central in opener
SHARPSVILLE — Frankton’s girls basketball team beat Tri-Central 47-37 Thursday night in the season opener for both teams. Frankton established its lead early and kept it, leading 16-5 after a quarter and 28-18 at halftime.
New TC coach Mathew Corn said the Trojans cut the lead “to six after three [quarters], had the ball down five in the fourth, just couldn’t get over the hill to come all of the way back. Their size bothered us a bit with their 6-1 post player Chloe Thomas, who had 15 [points]. Our 22 turnovers really hurt. Some of those were just trying to do too much at times.”
Kenadie Fernung led TC with 17 points and Azia Bowman added six.
“I was really happy with my girls,” Corn said. “They were really anxious at the start and after we settled down, we battled a very experienced Frankton team. I thought that we outplayed them the last three quarters but just dug ourselves an early hole and couldn’t get out of it.
“All seven girls that played scored. Overall, [I’m] just really happy with the effort considering the opponent.”
TC hosts Tipton next Thursday.
Eastern announces rescheduled games
GREENTOWN — Eastern High School has announced a pair of rescheduled dates for girls basketball games.
The Cass at Eastern game, which was postponed this week, has a new date. The teams will now play on Dec. 22 with a 6 p.m. JV start time.
The Eastern at Clinton Prairie game originally scheduled for Jan. 22 has been moved up a day to Jan. 21. It also has a 6 p.m. JV start time.
Cal-Washington game called off
The season opener scheduled for Saturday between California and Washington was canceled following a request from the Golden Bears due to a positive coronavirus test for one of their players.
The cancellation was a big blow for the Pac-12 as the conference prepares to kick off a seven-game football slate.
California doesn’t have the minimum number of scholarship players available for the game as a result of the positive test and the need for other players to isolate under contact tracing protocols, the Pac-12 said in a statement Thursday.
Pac-12 guidelines require at least 53 scholarship players to be available for a game to be played.
