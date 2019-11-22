NW’s Layden makes 3A volley all-state
The Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association recently announced its all-state teams and Northwestern’s Madison Layden made the Class 3A second team. The Class 3A team had 28 players divided equally among first and second teams.
Layden led the Tigers to a 32-3 record highlighted by their first Hoosier Conference title and a sectional three-peat. She led the team in kills (570) and digs (341), tied for the team lead in blocks (76) and was second in assists (253).
She finished her volleyball career as a three-time all-state selection. She made the IHSVCA’s Class 3A second team in 2018 and the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association’s Class 3A first team in 2017.
• The IHSVCA also has announced rosters for its senior all-star games, which are set for Sunday at Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis.
Western libero Halle Rezo made the North roster for the Class 3A/4A game and Carroll middle hitter Kelsey Hammond made the North roster for the 1A/2A game.
Willoughby, Lively lead Marian past IUK
INDIANAPOLIS — NAIA Division II No. 6-ranked Marian beat IU Kokomo 88-64 in a women’s basketball game Thursday night.
IUK (5-3) led 25-22 after the opening quarter, but Marian (7-1) took a 42-38 lead into halftime and then controlled the second half.
Former KT All-Area players Macy Willoughby (Carroll) and Macie Lively (Tipton) had strong games for Marian. Willoughby had 18 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals. Lively had 14 points and four assists. They combined for seven 3-pointers.
Sierra Peete led IUK with 16 points and three assists. Tia Chambers had 11 points, nine rebounds and two steals.
IUK men fall by 3 to Lincoln College
LINCOLN, Ill. — IU Kokomo’s men’s basketball team dropped a 69-66 decision to Lincoln College on Thursday night.
Trequan Spivey led the Cougars (5-2) with 16 points.
