Cougars are No. 2 pick in RSC men’s hoops
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The IU Kokomo men’s basketball team was picked to finish second in the River States Conference by the league’s coaches in the RSC preseason poll. The preseason rankings were announced Thursday along with the preseason all-RSC men’s basketball squad.
West Virginia University Tech led the rankings of the 13-team league, garnering seven first-place votes and a vote total of 151. IUK was second with five first-place votes and a vote total of 145. Alice Lloyd got the remaining first-place vote and was third with a vote total of 134.
IUK was picked to win the RSC West Division and WVU Tech was picked to win the East. IUK won the RSC championship last season and reached the NAIA Tournament’s round of 16. The Cougars were 32-4 overall, 17-1 in the RSC and finished the season ranked No. 22. WVU Tech was 26-6 and reached the NAIA national tournament.
The Cougars did not have a representative on the 10-member all-RSC preseason team.
IUK women’s soccer shuts out Oakland City
OAKLAND CITY — A goal from Kelsi Hoot staked the IU Kokomo women’s soccer team to an early lead at Oakland City and the Cougars made that goal hold up for a 1-0 victory over the Mighty Oaks on Thursday afternoon.
Skylar Mannon’s through ball put Hoot in scoring position, Hoot got past the Oakland City goalie and scored in the 15th minute. The Cougar defense limited OC to just four shots on target and Kailee Moore saved all four as the Cougars registered their eighth shutout.
IUK moved to 9-1-3 on the season and is now 5-0-1 in the River States Conference. Oakland City fell to 7-3-1, 4-2 in the RSC. The Cougars are next in action at 7 p.m. next Thursday, hosting Ohio Christian at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.
HOF banquet tickets remain on sale
Tickets remain on sale for the Howard County Sports Hall of Fame’s 2022 induction banquet on Oct. 29 at Creative Financial Centre, 2704 S. Goyer Rd.
Following a social hour at 5:30 p.m., the ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. Joe Thatcher, Brett Colby, Brett Etherington, Chet Gabriel, Tim McFarland and Craig Severns compose this year’s induction class.
Tickets are $15 and can be reserved by calling Ron Barsh at 765-453-4739.
