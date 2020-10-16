Kats put 3 players on All-NCC tennis
Kokomo tennis players Jon Callane, Taylor Duncan and Ty Lauderbaugh earned All-North Central Conference recognition.
Callane and Duncan made the 22-player first team and Lauderbaugh made the 10-player second team.
The trio formed Kokomo’s singles lineup with Callane at No. 1, Duncan at No. 2 and Lauderbaugh at No. 3. They helped the Kats finish fourth in the 10-team league.
Harrison won the league. The Raiders put all three of their singles players and both of their doubles teams on the first team. The Raiders’ Chris Bradley was named coach of the year.
Carroll tops Delphi in volley sectional
ROSSVILLE — Carroll’s volleyball team defeated rival Delphi 3-0 (25-13, 25-18, 25-6) in the Class 2A Rossville Sectional’s opening round Thursday.
Adelle May sparked the Cougars’ offense with 11 kills and 11 assists. Makayla McMains floored 13 kills and Paige Jones had 17 assists. Morgan Viney led the defense with 12 digs.
Carroll (21-5) advances to face Clinton Prairie (7-15) in Saturday’s semifinal round. Prairie automatically advanced when its opening opponent, Fountain Central, had to withdraw because of COVID restrictions.
Seeger and Cass meet in the opening semifinal at 11 a.m. followed by Carroll vs. Prairie. The championship is at 7 p.m.
Trojans select Corn for girls basketball
SHARPSVILLE — Tri-Central on Thursday announced the selection of Matt Corn as its new girls basketball coach. He replaces Jason Bales.
Corn was Elwood’s boys basketball coach the last three seasons. He compiled a 10-62 record with the Panthers. Prior to going to Elwood, he worked as an assistant coach to Taylor boys coaches Basil Mawbey and Jake Leicht.
Girls basketball practice starts Monday.
City bowling plans November tourneys
The City of Firsts USBC will hold its annual championships for seniors and mixed doubles in November.
The seniors format has changed this year. Participants will bowl four games the drop the lowest score, using the remaining three games for their singles score plus their handicap. If they would like to enter doubles, it will be a virtual event. Partners will use their doubles score for their highest three game plus their handicaps to make their doubles score to qualify for the prize money.
The singles event fee will be $26 this year, due to the increase in lineage for four games instead of three. As for the doubles, the bowlers will pay only the prize fee of $11.50 per person. Bowlers may enter with as many partners as they want for the doubles by paying the prize fee for each entry.
The seniors tournament will be held at 2 p.m. on Nov. 7 and at 9 a.m. on Nov. 8. Entries close on Nov. 1. Organizers have set a minimum of 25 bowlers per squad.
The mixed doubles tournament is planned for 2 p.m. on Nov. 14 and at 9 a.m. on Nov. 15. Entry fees are $22 per person or $44 per pair. Entries close on Nov. 8. Organizers have set a minimum of 40 bowlers per squad. If there are not at least 40 bowlers for the tournament scheduled, the entire event will be cancelled.
Questions should be directed to DiAnne Rickel at cityoffirstsusbc@gmail.com or 765-860-2080.
IUK soccer wins in double OT
IU Kokomo’s women’s soccer team defeated Carlow (Penn.) 2-1 in two overtimes in a River States Conference match Thursday night at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.
Carlow led 1-0 at halftime. IUK drew even when Skylar Mannon scored in the second half. Haley Abel assisted on the goal.
Neither team scored in the first 10-minute overtime session. IUK’s Gabriela Jaimes ended it when she scored with 3:37 left in the second OT. Autumn Strong had the assist.
IUK improved to 3-5-1 overall and 2-2-1 in the RSC.
• The IUK volleyball team’s match against Asbury, scheduled for tonight at IUK, has been postponed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.