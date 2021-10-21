Coaches honor soccer standouts
Carroll’s Noah Falkenberg and Owen Duff, and Kokomo’s Kieran Morrison earned spots on the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association’s all-district teams.
The state is divided into four districts with 25-member first teams per district. Falkenberg, a junior midfielder, was named to the All-District 2 first team after helping Carroll reach the Class A boys regional final round.
His Cougar teammate Duff, a junior forward, was named to the 15-member All-District 2 second team, along with Kokomo senior forward Morrison.
Falkenberg had 34 assists and 17 goals this season. Duff had 39 goals and eight assists. Duff’s goal total ranks No. 3 in the state heading into Saturday’s semistate games.
Swinson takes Manchester job
Manchester University this week named Steve Swinson as the interim coach for its wrestling program.
Swinson is a veteran high school coach. Most recently, he coached at Northwestern. He had two stints at Northwestern, as well as at Marion, Eastern and Cass in nearly 30 years as a wrestling coach. He’s also spent time as an assistant football coach at Indiana Wesleyan, in addition to coaching time in high school baseball and football.
Manchester’s wrestling season begins Nov. 12 with a match at Wabash College.
