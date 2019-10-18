Cass volley sweeps Fountain Central
FRANKFORT – Cass swept Fountain Central 25-10, 25-16, 25-23 at the Class 2A Clinton Prairie Volleyball Sectional.
Taylor Rodabaugh had a double-double of 11 kills and 13 digs for the Kings. Rylee Holt floored nine kills and four aces. Jacey Grimm had five kills and five digs. Madi Rodabaugh collected 12 digs. Paxtyn Hicks dished out 27 assists to go with eight digs.
“We had a great team effort,” Cass coach Katie Easter said. “We served tough, passed well and hit aggressive and smart. I’m excited to tweak a few things in practice [Friday] and prepare for Saturday.”
The Kings (10-19) have already eclipsed their win total from last year by two. It was their second win this season over the Mustangs (8-19).
Cass plays Seeger (19-8) at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in a semifinal. Clinton Prairie (13-19) plays Delphi (7-17) in the 11 a.m. semifinal. The final is set for 7 p.m.
IUK soccer upends IU East 1-0
RICHMOND – The IU Kokomo women’s soccer team beat league leader IU East 1-0 Thursday night in River States Conference action.
Cougar freshman Cassie Dispennett scored in the 35th minute, netting her first goal of the year.
“It feels great to score the game-winning goal,” Dispennett said in an IUK release. “I felt like I was dreaming and wanted someone to pinch me so I knew it was real.”
Cougar goalie Kaitlyn Godwin had nine saves in the shutout. The Cougars improved to 6-6-2 and 2-3-2 in the RSC ahead of their game at Ohio Christian on Saturday.
“I am so proud of these players,” IUK coach Terry Stewart said. “From the first whistle to the final whistle, they really gave everything they had. We played some good counterattack soccer and when we got numbers forward we looked very dangerous. Every layer of the team defended with great energy and discipline. Overall, they did a fantastic job.”r Kansas.
