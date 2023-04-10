Perkins sparkles in Lansing debut
MIDLAND, Mich. — Former Kokomo High School athlete Jack Perkins threw five no-hit, shutout innings for the Lansing Lugnuts on Sunday to earn the win in the Lugnuts’ 4-2 victory over the Great Lakes Loons.
It was Perkins’ first start of the season for the Lugnuts, who are Oakland’s high Class A affiliate and play in the Midwest League. Perkins started and had a walk and six strikeouts while facing 16 batters. He threw 57 pitches with 39 strikes before departing with a 2-0 lead.
The Lugnuts are 3-0, tied atop the league’s East Division.
IUK wins, moves into 4th in RSC
Behind a strong outing from J.T. Holton, the IU Kokomo baseball team beat West Virginia Tech 4-2 Saturday at Kokomo Municipal Stadium to win the River States Conference series 2-1 and nose into a tie for fourth place in the RSC. The Cougars are now 9-8 in the RSC and 19-15 overall.
Tech and IUK were tied 2-2 after four innings and that score held until the bottom of the eighth when IUK scored a pair of runs. Dylan Steele plated a run with a sacrifice bunt and Noah Hurlock followed with a solo homer.
Tucker Platt and Tahj Borom led IUK at the plate, each going 3 for 4. Jarod Gillespie was 2 for 3 with two runs, and Bowser was 2 for 4. Holton started and threw eight innings for the Cougars with eight hits, no walks, two earned runs and eight strikeouts. Brandon Bultemeier pitched a clean ninth for the save.
IUK plays a single game at Indiana Tech at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
