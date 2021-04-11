Parrott helps BSU win 15-team invite
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Kokomo’s Kiah Parrott helped Ball State’s women’s golf team win the Dolores Black Falcon Invitational over the weekend at Stone Ridge G.C. The Cardinals posted a two-day score of 605 for a 10-shot win in the 15-team field.
Parrott, a former KHS standout, opened with an even-par 72 and closed with a 78 for a total of 150. She tied for second low on her team. She tied for fifth overall.
Parrott was at her best on the longer holes. She averaged 4.15 on par-4 holes and 5.00 on par-5 holes. Her par-4 average was third best in the field.
IUK volleyball falls; nationals up next
INDIANAPOLIS — IU Kokomo’s volleyball team dropped a 3-0 decision to Marian on Saturday to close the regular season. The NAIA No. 7-ranked Knights beat the No. 23 Cougars 25-20, 25-13, 25-18.
Today, the Cougars (22-5) will learn their opening-round opponent for the NAIA national tournament. They qualified as River States Conference champions.
