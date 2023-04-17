Hicks deals no-hitter, helps NKU sweep
DETROIT — Former Kokomo High School standout Lauryn Hicks fired a no-hitter to lead Northern Kentucky to a 2-0 victory over Detroit Mercy in a Horizon League softball game Friday at Buysse Ballpark.
After walking the first batter she faced, Hicks retired the final 21 Detroit batters. She recorded 16 strikeouts, which is an NKU Division-I era record. It also was the first no-hitter in the NKU Division-I era.
The Norse swept Detroit Mercy in a Saturday doubleheader to complete a series sweep. Alicia Flores threw a no-hitter in the second game.
NKU is 14-26 overall and 9-7 in the Horizon League. Hicks owns a 5-6 record and 2.53 ERA. In 63.2 innings, she has 69 strikeouts and 23 walks.
Perkins picks up another victory
COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. – Former Kokomo High School athlete Jack Perkins moved to 2-0 as a starter for the Class A Lansing Lugnuts Sunday when he threw five innings for the win as Lansing beat West Michigan 9-2.
Perkins gave up just three hits, three walks and an earned run. He struck out three and departed after five frames with Lansing up 4-1. Perkins threw 44 strikes out of 80 pitches. In two starts this season, Perkins has an ERA of 0.90 over 10 innings and his WHIP is 0.70.
Lansing and West Michigan are tied first place in the Midwest League’s East Division with 6-3 records.
BobKats win close game at Glass City
TOLEDO, Ohio – The Kokomo BobKats edged Glass City 105-103 on the road Sunday afternoon in a matchup of the The Basketball League’s Upper Midwest Division’s top two teams. Kokomo improved to 11-2 while Glass City sits second at 9-4.
Derek Hawthorne led the BobKats with 29 points. Larry Plummer scored 15, Tremont Moore 14, and Martrellian Gibson and Edward Oliver-Hampton scored 11 each. Plummer dished five assists while Moore and Oliver-Hampton each took eight rebounds.
The BobKats host three games at Memorial Gym in the coming days. On Thursday, the BobKats host the Newfoundland Rogues at 7 p.m. On Saturday the BobKats host another Canadian squad, the KW Titans at 7 p.m. And then on Sunday Kokomo returns to division play against the West Virginia Grind at 3 p.m.
Walden posts record throw
TERRE HAUTE — Purdue Fort Wayne thrower Asher Walden improved his own school record in the hammer throw on Friday at Indiana State’s Gibson Invitational.
The former Eastern athlete took seventh in the hammer (55.54 meters), breaking the school record he set the previous week.
IUK baseball sweeps Brescia
The IUK baseball team swept Brescia in a River States Conference doubleheader Saturday, winning the first game 9-3 and the second 9-0.
In the nine-inning opener, Brescia got up 3-1 through two innings but IUK stormed back with six runs over the third and fourth frames. Noah Hurlock went 3 for 4 with a double two RBI. Riley Garczynski went 2 for 3 with a double, and three RBI. Thomas Obergfell hit a two-run homer and went 2 for 5. Tahj Borom was 2 for 3 with a double and Matt Iacobucci was 2 for 4.
Starter J.T. Holt was the winning pitcher in the opener, throwing seven innings with five hits, three walks, three runs (two earned) and seven strikeouts. Dylan Steele threw two spotless frames of relief with four strikeouts.
Ben Harris threw a seven-inning complete-game shutout in the closer. He gave up three hits, had no walks and fanned six to move to 4-2 on the season. On offense, Gavin Smith homered and drove in three runs, Dylan Steele homered, and Borom went and Garczynski each went 2 for 3.
IUK is now 23-17 overall and stands fourth in the RSC at 13-8. The Cougars play a game at Grace College Tuesday.
IUK women’s golf takes 2nd
RICHMOND — The IU Kokomo women’s golf team took second place out of four teams in the IU East Spring Invitational Friday and Saturday at Forest Hills C.C. The Cougars shot 690, one shot behind the host squad.
IUK’s Brandi Jones was second individually with a two-round score of 163. Annastasia Hutchings shot her way to a career-best sixth-place tie. She shot 175. H
ope Mygrant tied for eighth with a 176. Sarah Williams tied for 11th at 177 and Gracie Tucker tied for 15th with 181.
The Cougars next play in the three-day RSC tourney on April 23 at Belterra Resort in Florence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.