IU Kokomo baseball continues hot play
IU Kokomo’s baseball beat conference foe Brescia twice Saturday to complete a sweep of the three-game series at Municipal Stadium. In the process, IUK celebrated the 100th win in program history, all under coach Matt Howard.
The Cougars (22-16, 10-8 River States Conference) have won seven in a row.
In Saturday’s opener, IUK beat Brescia 8-1. Tied 1-1 after six innings, the Cougars broke loose for a single run in the seventh and six runs in the eighth to break it open.
Pat Mills hit a two-run homer and Austin Weiler was 2 for 3 with two RBI. Owen Callaghan pitched all nine innings. He scattered 10 hits, struck out 11 and walked two.
In the second game, which was seven innings, IUK won 2-1 on Jared Heard’s walk-off single. Weiler had another two-hit game, Noah Hurlock had the hit to start the game-winning rally and Renton Poole pitched all seven innings. He allowed four hits, struck out 14 and walked one.
Purdue volley wins, reaches Elite 8
OMAHA, Neb. — Purdue’s volleyball team defeated Oregon 3-1 (25-17, 25-16, 22-25, 26-24) Sunday in the NCAA tournament’s round of 16. The Boilermakers will face the Kentucky-Western Kentucky winner for a spot in the Final Four.
