Warsaw picks Moore as basketball coach
Former Kokomo boys basketball coach Matt Moore is on the move.
Warsaw has picked Moore as its new coach, pending school board approval later this month.
Moore became the 24th coach in Kokomo history when he replaced Brian McCauley in 2014. In three seasons with the Kats, he had a 42-30 record.
He left Kokomo for Fishers where he compiled a 47-27 record in three seasons.
At Warsaw, Moore replaces Doug Ogle, who retired at the end of the 2020 season after 18 seasons and 275 wins.
IUK golfer Seagrave makes All-Region
The Golf Coaches Association of America on Friday named IU Kokomo golfer Sam Seagrave to its 2020 NAIA North All-Region Team. There also were South, Central and West teams.
Seagrave, a former Kokomo High standout, was one of 15 players on the North team.
