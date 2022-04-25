Linn picks up win for Cincy
CINCINNATI — The University of Cincinnati baseball team 10-run ruled visiting South Florida on Saturday, winning by a final score of 13-2 in seven innings.
Former Western standout Conner Linn was the winning pitcher. Linn (4-1) started and pitched five innings. The sophomore southpaw gave up one run on three hits, allowing two walks and striking out four.
South Florida bounced back to win Sunday’s finale, which was the rubber match in the three-game series. Cincinnati is 17-21 overall and 7-5 in the American Athletic Conference.
Parrott ties for 20th in MAC women’s golf
HOLLAND, Ohio — The Ball State women’s golf team took fifth place in the Mid-American Conference tournament at the Stone Oak Country Club. The final round was Sunday.
Ball State freshman Kiah Parrott, a former Kokomo Wildkat standout, was third low for the Cardinals with a total of 19-over 235. She tied for 20th overall. She closed with her lowest round of the tournament with a 2-over 74.
Cougars split DH with RSC leaders
IU Kokomo and IU Southeast split a baseball doubleheader Saturday at Kokomo Municipal Stadium, with IUK staging a huge rally in the first game to force extra innings before winning that contest 12-11. The visitors then took an 18-2 victory in the closer.
In Saturday’s first game, IUSE led 4-0 after two innings, then added three runs in the top of the eighth and three in the top of the ninth for a 10-0 lead. IUK then rallied for 10 runs in the bottom of the ninth to force bonus baseball. IUSE scored a run in the 11th but IUK countered with two in the bottom of the frame and won on Bryce Lenz’s pinch-hit, two-run, walk-off single.
Jared Heard had a huge game for the Cougars in Saturday’s opener, going 5 for 6 with a double, three runs scored and a three-run homer to tie the game in the ninth. Thomas Obergfell and Dylan Steele were each 2 for 5, Pat Mills 2 for 5 and Riley Garczynski and Steele each hit doubles. Third reliever Ethan Leslie (3-0) got the win, throwing two innings with an earned run, two walks, two hits and a strikeout.
In the final game, IUSE scored in each of the first five innings for an 18-2 lead and the game ended after seven innings. Ben Harris started for IUK and took the loss.
IUSE, which won the series opener on Friday, won the three-game River States Conference series 2-1. The No. 18 Grenadiers (31-13) lead the RSC with a 17-4 conference mark. Point Park is second at 15-4 and IUK (25-17) third at 15-5.
IUK visits Grace College on Tuesday.
IU’s Geronimo coming back
BLOOMINGTON — Indiana junior forward Jordan Geronimo announced on social media Sunday he will be back for his junior season.
Geronimo appeared in 34 of 35 games for the Hoosiers last season, averaging 4.4 points and 3.6 rebounds. He came up big in two postseason games last March, finishing plus-21 from the floor with five points and two rebounds in a 74-69 comeback win over Michigan in the Big Ten tournament, and finishing with 15 points and seven rebounds in a 66-58 First Four win over Wyoming in the NCAA Tournament.
With the 6-foot-6, 225-pound Geronimo coming back, IU will boast one of the deepest frontlines in the Big Ten next season.
The Hoosiers also return two-year starting forward Race Thompson and could bring back All-Big Ten standout Trayce Jackson-Davis, if he decides to pull his name from the NBA draft on June 1. In addition, IU returns rising sophomore forward Logan Duncomb and brings in two heralded freshmen recruits — five-star forward Malik Reneau and four-star forward Kaleb Banks.
