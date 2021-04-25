Parrott finishes 21st in MAC women’s golf
STOW, Ohio — Kokomo’s Kiah Parrott tied for 21st place in the Mid-American Conference women’s golf tournament at Silver Lake C.C.
Parrott, a Ball State freshman, fired a team-best 77 in Saturday’s final round. Her 54-hole score of 238 led the Cardinals.
Kent State, the nation’s 13th-ranked team, won its 22nd consecutive conference championship. Ball State finished sixth in the 10-team field.
Parrott put together one of the MAC’s top rookie seasons. Entering the league tournament, her 76.14 scoring average was on pace to be the best ever for a BSU freshman.
BobKats take split of weekend games
The Kokomo BobKats split two games on the first road trip of their inaugural season.
First, the BobKats beat the Detroit Hustle 110-99 Saturday. Eugene German (32 points), A.J. Patty (25) and Peru’s Logan Primerano (22) led the BobKats’ charge. They combined to make 33 of 48 shots (68.8%) from the field. Patty also had 10 rebounds and four assists.
Next, Kokomo traveled to Indianapolis on Sunday to face the Indy Express. The Express held of the BobKats’ late charge to take a 113-109 win, handing Kokomo its first loss after a 5-0 start. Unofficially, German had 29 points, eight rebounds, six assists and three steals. Derek Hawthorne had 22 points and Akil Douglas 19 points and nine boards.
The BobKats return home for games against the Express on Saturday and the Hustle on Sunday.
