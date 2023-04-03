BobKats beat Grind, improve to 9-2
INSTITUTE, W.Va. — The Kokomo BobKats beat the West Virginia Grind 117-90 Sunday in an Upper Midwest Division matchup in The Basketball League.
Derek Hawthorne, Johnny Griffin Jr. and Edward Oliver-Hampton led the BobKats’ charge. Hawthorne drilled 7 of 10 3-point attempts and scored a game-high 27 points, Griffin had 18 points and 10 rebounds and Oliver-Hampton had 11 points and 15 boards. Oliver-Hampton took nine offensive boards.
Also for the division-leading BobKats, Larry Plummer scored 16 points and Tremont Moore had 16 points, nine rebounds and five assists.
Kokomo (9-2) returns to action April 13 when it hosts Lebanon.
IU Kokomo golfers sweep invite titles
The Indiana University Kokomo men’s and women’s golf teams swept the team titles in the IUK Spring Invitational on Saturday in cold, blustery conditions at Wildcat Creek G.C. Scheduled for 36 holes, play was shortened to 18 holes due to the conditions.
In the men’s tournament, IUK finished first out of seven teams with a score of 332. Indiana Tech also shot 332. The Cougars prevailed on the tiebreaker, which was better fifth man’s score.
Freshman Hayden Williamson led IUK and finished fourth overall with an 80. Corbin Robison (83), Daniel Kasten (84) and Drew Wagner (85) rounded out IUK’s team score. Nate Slack’s 86 beat Indiana Tech’s fifth-man’s score by a stroke to clinch the team title.
In the women’s tournament, IUK topped a four-team field with a score of 342. The Cougars’ Brandi Jones continued her hot play, winning medalist with a score of 81, two strokes ahead of teammate Sarah Williams. Hope Mygrant (85) was third for the Cougars and fourth overall and Gracie Tucker shot a 93 to round out the team score.
IUK’s men’s team plays in the Golden Bear Classic today and Tuesday in West Virginia. IUK’s women’s team has the week off.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.