Balanced BobKats top Lebanon 85-79
The Kokomo BobKats led at every stop en route to an 85-79 victory over the Lebanon Leprechauns on Saturday night in Memorial Gym. The BobKats led 20-19 after a quarter, 47-30 at the half and 67-59 after three quarters.
A balanced attack fueled the BobKats’ victory. Larry Plummer led the offense with 14 points. Derek Hawthorne and Alan Arnett each scored 11, Avery Edwards, and Michael Tillman each scored nine, and six more Kokomo players combined for 31 points. Edwards took a team-high nine rebounds and Hawthorne and Johnny Griffin Jr. each took seven. Plummer had five assists.
Kokomo (3-6) returns to action Friday with a home game against the Medora Timberjacks at 7 p.m.
IUK baseball caps series with win
Riley Garczynski singled in a run in the 10th inning Saturday to give the IU Kokomo baseball team a walk-off, 7-6 victory over visiting Midway in Municipal Stadium. With Saturday’s win, the Cougars won the River States Conference series after the teams split a doubleheader on Friday.
Garczynski finished 2 for 6 with two RBI singles. His second run-scoring hit finished a clash that featured four lead changes. Tucker Platt was 2 for 3 for IUK. He and Thomas Obergfell each drove in two runs. Noah Hurlock and Dylan Steele each doubled.
Cougar reliever Ethan Leslie (2-0) threw the last 1 2/3 innings for the win. He allowed a hit with no walks struck out a batter.
IUK (20-11 overall, 10-1 RSC) plays a doubleheader Tuesday at Indiana Tech.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.