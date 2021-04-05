BobKats are at home for games this week
The Kokomo BobKats will host the Owensboro Thoroughbreds at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at Memorial Gym to close the preseason. Tickets, priced at $5, will be available at the door.
From there, the BobKats will turn their attention their attention to the regular season. Kokomo hosts the Flint United at 7:05 p.m. Friday and hosts the Detroit Hustle at 3:05 p.m. Sunday. Both games are at Memorial Gym. Tickets, priced at $20 (lower bowl) and $10 (upper bowl), will be available at the door.
The BobKats are first-year members of The Basketball League.
• BobKats player Eugene German is coming off a big weekend that saw him power his B1GMACtion team to the 3x3U national title. German was named the tournament’s MVP.
IUK golf teams play in tournaments
The IUK men’s golf team put together rounds of 301 and 318 for a two-day total of 619, finishing in a tie for third place at the 16-team Deere Run Invitational on Friday and Saturday at Silvis, Illinois.
The Cougars held the lead by two strokes after the opening round, just ahead of eventual winner Faulkner University. Faulkner finished with a 607, Missouri Valley was second at 609, IUK and Northwestern College of Iowa were third at 619.
Sam Seagrave paced the Cougars with a 9-over 151 to tie for 10th. Harley Pugh shot 11-over 153 to tie for 13th. Jack Barnes shot 158 to finished tied for 35th, Nate Slack shot 162 to tie for 49th, and Alec Weddell shot 164 to tie for 56th. There were 90 golfers in the field.
• The IUK women’s golf team took fifth in Taylor University’s nine-team Purgatory Intercollegiate tournament Friday and Saturday at Purgatory G.C. in Noblesville.
IUK shot rounds of 337 and 350 for a two-day total of 687. Taylor U. won the invite by 18 strokes with a 628, followed by Wayland Baptist (646), Mount Vernon (663) and Olivet Nazarene (666).
Brandi Jones led the IUK squad with a 159, tied for sixth overall. Mackenzi Crosley shot 169 and tied for 15th. Sarah Williams shot 174 and tied for 27th. Mattie Tom shot 189 and tied for 42nd. And Brianna Smitley shot 196 and was 48th.
