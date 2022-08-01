Sixers fall to TH in state semifinal
Terre Haute beat Kokomo Post 6 by a 5-1 score in Saturday’s semifinal game of the American Legion baseball state championship at CFD Investments Stadium in Highland Park, eliminating the Sixers from the double-elimination tourney.
Terre Haute went up 4-0 before the Sixers cut into the lead with an RBI sacrifice fly by Conner Boone in the fourth inning. Will McKinzie, Levi Mavrick and John Scott each had two singles for Kokomo to account for the Sixers’ hits.
“We left seven runners on base,” Kokomo skipper Don Andrews said. “We had our chances. There were two times we had guys at first and second with one out and hit a line drive into a double play two times. That just killed us.”
Owen Taylor started and took the loss for the Sixers with three walks and two earned runs over two innings. Mavrick entered in the third and pitched the rest of the game, with two walks, a strike out and three earned runs.
Kokomo closed the season 23-10-2.
Kokomo’s Gavin Smith won the A.D. Phillips Award, presented annually at the state tournament to a player at state who excels in play, displays good sportsmanship and is in his final year of eligibility for Legion ball.
Muncie topped Terre Haute 4-0 later Saturday to win the championship behind a no-hit pitching performance by Indiana State-bound Jacob Pruitt. That marked the first no-hitter in an Indiana championship game since Kokomo’s Pat Underwood in 1975.
Sixers to hold tryouts Saturday, Sunday
Tryouts for next season’s Kokomo Post 6 American Legion baseball teams will be held Saturday and Sunday at CFD Investments Stadium in Highland Park.
On Saturday, tryouts for the junior team (17-under) are at 9 a.m., followed by tryouts for the senior team (19-under) at 11 a.m. On Sunday, the junior tryouts begin at 1 p.m. with the senior tryouts at 3. Players are asked to arrive early and bring their own equipment.
For more information contact Sixer coach Don Andrews at andrewsgto@comcast.net.
Kenosha takes 2 from Jackrabbits
KENOSHA, Wis. — The Kenosha Kingfish beat the Kokomo Jackrabbits 7-3 Sunday in a Northwoods League game. That gave Kenosha a sweep of the two-game series as the Kingfish beat the Jackrabbits 14-3 Saturday night.
In Sunday’s game, Kokomo finished with six hits. Connor Throneberry went 2 for 4 with a solo home run and Tucker Platt also went 2 for 4. In Saturday’s game, Kenosha out-hit Kokomo 20-3.
The Jackrabbits (6-18 second half, 16-43 overall) remain on the road as they visit Wisconsin Rapids for games today and Wednesday. From there, Kokomo returns home for a four-game series against Battle Creek starting Thursday.
Eastern, KASH take 4-H free throw titles
The first edition of the Howard County 4-H free throw competition wrapped up recently with Eastern winning on the girls side and Kokomo Area Schools at Home winning on the boys side.
Past and present varsity and JV players were eligible, with competitors shooting in the Armfield-Moyers round barn.
Kara Otto led Eastern’s girls program to victory. The Comets hit 70% overall. Taylor was second. The KASH boys also shot 70% to win their competition, with Northwestern taking second, just ahead of Western and Eastern.
The Greentown Historical Society conducted the competition to coincide with the “Barns and Basketball” theme of the barn during this year’s fair week.
