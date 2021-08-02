Jackrabbits earn split of weekend games
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — The Kokomo Jackrabbits beat the Traverse City Pit Spitters 5-3 Sunday for a split of a two-game series between the top two teams in the Northwoods League’s Great Lakes East Division.
The Pit Spitters scored three runs in the second inning and the Jackrabbits countered with three runs in the fourth inning. From there, the game remained tied until Kokomo scored two runs in the top of the ninth.
Tora Otsuka led off the inning with a walk and Adam Crampton dropped a sacrifice to move him to second. Jakob Marsee cracked a double to score Otsuka with the go-ahead run. Two batters later, Chase Meidroth singled to score Marsee with an insurance run.
Crampton finished 2 for 3 and Meidroth was 2 for 5. Marsee was 1 for 3 with two walks and Gavin Grant was 0 for 2 with three walks.
Reece Rodabaugh, the second of three relief pitchers, earned the win. The Lewis Cass product pitched the eighth inning, allowed one hit and no runs, struck out three and walked none. He improved to 4-0 Tommy Peltier pitched the ninth for his ninth save.
The Jackrabbits improved to 17-7 in the season’s second half. They lead the division by three games over the Pit Spitters.
Kokomo visits Kenosha for games today and Wednesday, then returns home for six straight games. That stretch starts with games vs. Traverse City on Thursday and Friday.
• The Pit Spitters beat the Jackrabbits 6-0 Saturday night. Luke Spillane led Kokomo with a double and single and Chris Santiago had two singles. Dylan DeVecchio took the loss. He pitched six innings, allowed six hits and six runs, struck out five and walked four.
Western golfers No. 15 in preseason state poll
Western’s girls golf team is No. 15 in the Indiana High School Golf Coaches Association’s preseason poll.
The new season opens this week.
Defending state champion Evansville North is No. 1 and the rest of the top 10 has Westfield, Carmel, Homestead, Center Grove, Columbus North, Hamilton Southeastern, Noblesville, Culver Academy and Castle.
Schauffele wins gold in Olympic men’s golf
KAWAGOE, Japan (AP) — Four feet between his golf ball and the cup was all that separated Xander Schauffele from an Olympic gold medal, and he couldn’t help but let his mind wander.
For Schauffele, it would be as special as a major, the championships that have eluded him far too many times, most recently at the Masters. For his father, an Olympic medal to share after his own aspirations ended in a horrific car accident that cost him his left eye.
Schauffele bowed his head and closed his eyes to snap back into the present.
“I just reminded myself, this is just a 4-footer,” he said Sunday. “All you have to do is make it. No big deal.”
He made it. It was a big deal.
With more pressure than he needed, Schauffele got the prize he wanted in a conclusion to men’s golf so wild that nine players were still in the mix for a medal as the last three players measured their putts on the 18th green.
Rory Sabbatini set an Olympic record with a 61 — with two bogeys on his card — that nearly was good enough for a sudden-death playoff for the gold. He was more than happy to win the silver medal for Slovakia.
C.T. Pan won the bronze medal in a seven-man playoff.
