IUK women’s soccer picks up 1st victory
HENDERSON, Tenn. — The Indiana University Kokomo women’s soccer team beat Freed-Hardeman University 6-1 Saturday to improve to 1-0-1.
Keely Hoopingarner led the Cougars with two goals and dished two assists. Ashlyn Morefield also scored two goals. Kelsi Hoot and Cassie Dispennett scored once each and Brooke Gill and Charity Lewis each had an assist.
IUK’s next match is its home opener Saturday against NAIA No. 2 Marian University.
Bowling leagues seeking members
Two bowling leagues at Heritage Lanes are in need of members.
The Steel Magnolias women’s league, which features three-member teams, meets at 5:30 p.m. on Mondays. There is a meeting today. The start date is next Monday, Aug. 28.
The Adam & Eve mixed league, which features teams of two men and two women each, meets at 5:30 p.m. on Fridays. The league starts this week.
Questions should be directed to Rae Weaver at 765-453-2684. If the call is unanswered, leave a message.
