Perkins pitches well in 2-inning outing
Former Kokomo High School athlete Jack Perkins pitched two scoreless innings Friday in his second appearance for the Stockton Ports, Oakland’s affiliate in the Class A California League.
Perkins was used as Stockton’s second of five pitchers in a 5-4 victory over Lake Elsinore. Throwing the third and fourth frames, Perkins didn’t allow a hit, walk or run and struck out three.
A week earlier, Perkins started and threw the first two innings of Stockton’s 4-1 victory over San Jose on Aug. 12. In that game, Perkins allowed one hit, no runs and struck out one.
IUK women’s soccer ties season opener
Keely Hoopingarner scored in the 10th minute of the IU Kokomo women’s soccer team’s season opener Saturday at Kokomo Municipal Stadium to stake the Cougars to an early lead against visiting Michigan-Dearborn. IUK held the visitors off the scoreboard for nearly a full hour before Michigan-Dearborn equalized with a goal in the 60th minute and the game finished in a 1-1 tie.
Kelsi Hoot assisted Hoopingarner’s goal, delivering a pass for the junior forward to score to the top left corner. Erica Bolinger had eight saves for IUK.
Next for the Cougars is a game at Holy Cross in South Bend at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Mulkey hits ace at Legion
Rusty Mulkey recently recorded a hole-in-one on No. 10 at the American Legion G.C. Marcus Beard and Sergio Ladani witnessed the shot.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.