Western grid player killed in auto crash
Western football player Trevor Buckley was killed in an auto accident Saturday night out of town. The 6-foot-1, 235-pound junior lineman had played in the Panthers’ season opener the night before.
“My heart is broken,” Western coach Alex Stewart said in a tweet. “Trevor Buckley was called home to be with the Lord last night. Trevor was an outstanding young man who was loved by many! Please keep his family, friends, and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time! Fly high Trevor!”
Hansen ties for 7th in GolfWeek tourney
PERU — Kokomo senior Brandon Hansen tied for seventh place in an Indiana Golfweek Junior Tour tournament at Rock Hollow G.C. over the weekend.
Hansen fired a 2-under 70 in Sunday’s final round for a 36-hole total of 146. Also from the KT area, Tipton sophomore Gavin Hare (72-76, 148) tied for 10th in the 55-player field, Tipton junior Maverick Conaway (73-77, 150) tied for 15th and Maconaquah senior Hayden Williamson (78-75, 153) tied for 25th.
Heritage league seeking bowlers
The Slick Trick men’s bowling league is looking for additional bowlers. The league rolls on Wednesday nights at 7 p.m. at Heritage Lanes.
Interested individuals or full teams should contact Bill Davis at either 765-883-7501 or 765-438-0999.
Johnson hits ace at Chippendale
David Johnson carded his third career hole-in-one recently when he aced hole No. 5 at Chippendale G.C. He used a 7-iron to ace the hole, which was playing 162 yards. The shot was witnessed by Freddy Lynch, Mikael Edwards and Jesse Rainey.
