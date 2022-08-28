IU Kokomo soccer earns 1st victory
The IU Kokomo women’s soccer team beat IU South Bend 6-0 Saturday at Kokomo Municipal Stadium for its first victory of the season.
Keely Hoopingarner scored two goals and Morgan Scruggs, Kaiya Bogers, Kelsi Hoot and Mackenzie Pedigo scored a goal apiece. Bogers had two assists and Hoopingarner and Kendra Brewer had one each.
IUK had a 23-0 advantage in shots on goal.
The Cougars (1-0-2) return to action Thursday at Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri, for a non-conference match. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m.
IUK volley closes tournament play
UPLAND — The Indiana University Kokomo volleyball team on Saturday split its final matches at Taylor University’s Amber McClure Fayerweather Memorial Tournament. The Cougars held their own in falling to NAIA No. 22 Taylor in five sets and they bounced back by sweeping Concordia University (Michigan) in their final match of the weekend.
Taylor and IUK battled back and forth before the Trojans prevailed 25-21, 23-25, 15-25, 25-22, 15-12. Sidney Gerig led the Cougars with 16 kills, Audrey Strawsma and Lorelei Porter had 14 kills apiece, Kaley Lyons dished 32 assists and Allison Richman had 21 assists. Defensively, Alyvia Smith had 20 digs and Lyons had 17.
IUK defeated Concordia 25-17, 25-21, 25-17. Lyons led IUK with 15 assists and Richman had 13 assists and a team-high six kills. Audrey Strawsma had a match-high four aces. Smith led the team with 11 digs and Julia Sanders followed with nine digs.
The Cougars (3-1) head to Bethel University on Friday for the Liz Hossler Labor Day Classic.
