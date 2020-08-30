Bowling hall of fame banquet is Sept. 20
The City of Firsts USBC Hall of Fame banquet is scheduled for Sept. 20 at Elite Banquet Center on South Lafountain Street. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with opening remarks and dinner beginning at 6 p.m. Attendees must wear a mask to enter the facility and while they are away from their table. Social distancing will be established by the venue.
The 2020 Hall of Fame inductees are Jill Shimer, Dennis Branch and Brad Slabaugh and the City of Firsts USBC scholarship winners are Haley Harbaugh and Brayden Utterback.
Reservations can be made by Friday by contacting Rae Weaver at 765-453-2684 or DiAnne Rickel at 765-860-2080. Tickets are $20 per person and must be purchased in advance. Walk-ins will not be accepted.
IU Kokomo XC teams are No. 3 in RSC polls
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The River States Conference preseason cross country polls have IUK at No. 3 in both the women’s and men’s polls.
In the women’s poll, Point Park was the top pick after voting by the conference’s 12 coaches. The Pioneers received nine of the 12 possible first-place votes. WVU Tech received the remaining three first-place votes and came in second in the poll.
IUK was third and IU East were third and fourth. The top four remained unchanged from last year’s postseason meet.
In the men’s poll, WVU Tech was the unanimous favorite. The Golden Bears received first-place votes from each of the other 11 coaches. (Coaches are not allowed to vote for their own teams.)
WVU Tech has won the last two RSC championships and is in strong position this year with six of its top seven performers returning from last season’s conference title.
Point Park was second and IUK was third. For the Cougars, that represents a climb of two places from the end of last year
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.