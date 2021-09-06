Cameron helps EMU win season opener
YPSILANTI, Mich. — Kokomo High School product Luke Cameron helped Eastern Michigan’s football team beat St. Francis (Pennsylvania) 35-15 Saturday in the season opener for both teams.
Cameron, a junior linebacker, finished with four tackles (two solos) and one tackle for loss. He was fifth on the team in tackles.
Next up for EMU is a visit to Wisconsin on Saturday.
IUK volley goes 3-1 in Bethel’s tourney
MISHAWAKA — The IU Kokomo volleyball team went 3-1 in the Bethel Invitational on Friday and Saturday.
The Cougars (6-2) opened with a 26-24, 15-25, 25-21, 25-20 victory over Indiana Tech. Erinn Adam led the front row with 12 kills and six blocks. Morgan Weir also had a dozen kills. In Friday’s second match, IUK fell 25-16, 25-19, 25-18 to Bethel. Adam had nine kills.
On Saturday, IUK beat Cornerstone University 25-21, 25-21, 19-25, 25-15. Sidney Gerig had nine kills. In Saturday’s final match, IUK beat Concordia University 25-17, 25-14, 25-14. Adam had 11 kills.
Alyvia Smith led the back row and finished with 42 digs. Kaley Lyons had 100 assists.
IUK’s Jones medalist in IU East golf invite
RICHMOND — IU Kokomo’s Brandi Jones was the top medalist in the women’s half of the season-opening IU East Invitational on Friday and Saturday at Highland Lake G.C.
The Cougar senior shot a 1-under 71 in the first round and a 1-over 73 in the second round for an even-par 144 and a six-stroke victory. IUK shot 678 and took fourth at the six-team event. Also for IUK, Hope Mygrant shot 169 and tied for 17th, Ella Fanning shot 182 and finished 27th, Olivia Waymouth shot 200 and finished 31st.
• In the men’s side of the tourney, IUK shot a 2-under 574 to finish second in the seven-team tourney. Harley Pugh and Nate Slack each shot 140 to tie for second place. Alec Weddell and Corbin Robinson each shot 147 to tie for sixth.
