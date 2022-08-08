Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 86F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low around 65F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.