Mac’s Williams wins Kokomo golf invite
Westfield’s B team posted a score of 349 to win Kokomo’s girls golf invitational Saturday in steamy conditions at Kokomo C.C. Noblesville was second with 365 and Maconaquah was third with 366.
The rest of the nine-team field included Tipton (410), Cathedral (416), Kokomo (427), Lafayette Jeff (430), Eastern (457) and Carroll (472).
Maconaquah sophomore Daisy Williams won the individual title with an 80. The Braves also counted Courtney Stoll’s 91, Miranda Stoll’s 92 and Lehna Wagner’s 103.
Freshman Josie Butler led Tipton with a career-best 87. Lizzy Lytle paced Kokomo and tied for fourth overall with an 85. Brileigh Quillen-Popejoy (107), Kamryn Hahn (115) and Sam McClelland (120) followed for the Kats.
’Rabbits close series with win over BC
The Kokomo Jackrabbits beat the Battle Creek Battle Jacks 7-2 Sunday afternoon at Kokomo Municipal Stadium in the final game of the teams’ five-game Northwoods League series. The game drew an announced crowd of 489.
Brayden Carter led the Jackrabbits at the plate, going 2 for 4 with an RBI. Also for Kokomo, Nick Harms connected on a solo homer. Connor Throneberry threw all nine innings for the win, allowing just five hits and a walk while striking out seven.
Battle Creek won Saturday’s game 7-6 despite a huge game by Kokomo’s Harms. He went 5 for 5 with a two-run triple, an RBI double and a stolen base. The game drew an announced crowd of 1,713.
The Jackrabbits are in action today and Tuesday at Kalamazoo. Kokomo then returns for its last home games of the season, Wednesday and Thursday against Rockford at KMS. Both games are 6:35 p.m. starts.
