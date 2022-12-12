Cougar hoops teams sweep RSC rival
OWENSBORO, Ky. — The IU Kokomo basketball teams swept a River States Conference doubleheader at Brescia on Saturday.
The IUK women picked up their first win of the season with a 72-61 victory. Amaya Chapman led the Cougars (1-10, 1-4 RSC) with a game-high 21 points. Olivia Dowden added 10. Mia Catey grabbed 11 boards and Anya Friend had six assists.
The IUK men (9-3, 5-0 RSC) surged to an 85-70 victory. Julien Hunter scored a game-high 29 points for IUK, Ty Willis had 15, Zach Rinehart had a game-high 12 rebounds and Hunter White just missed a double-double with 13 points and nine boards.
IUK athletes set new track records
FORT WAYNE — Former Northwestern and Taylor high schools athlete Makala Pfefferkorn broke three IU Kokomo school records Saturday in the Indiana Tech Invitational. In total, five IUK women’s track and field records fell.
She qualified for the NAIA Indoor Championships in the long jump by reaching the “A” standard with a school-record leap of 5.6 meters. She also set school records in the 60-meter dash (8.06 seconds) and the 200 meters (:26.94).
Emma Byrum set an IUK record in shot put with an effort of 11.21 meters, and Taylor Roesler set a record in pole vault with 3.02 meters.
In the men’s side, Tanner Gibson set a school record in the 60 in :07.06, and former KHS athlete Julian Wallace set a record in the 600.4
Bostic helps Illini win at Butler
INDIANAPOLIS — The Illinois women’s basketball beat Butler 65-63 Sunday at Hinkle Fieldhouse.
Former Northwestern High School great Kendall Bostic had eight points, 11 rebounds and five blocked shots for the Illinois.
Illinois improved to 9-2 under first-year coach Shauna Green. The Illini finished 7-20 last season.
