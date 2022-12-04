No. 5 IU women turn back Illinois
BLOOMINGTON (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes scored 23 points, including a go-ahead layup with 37 seconds left, and No. 5 Indiana got past Illinois 65-61 Sunday in their Big Ten opener.
Indiana (9-0) had not trailed in the second half of any game this season before going back and forth in the closing minutes with Illinois (7-2).
Makira Cook scored 33 points to lead the Illini. Former Northwestern High School great Kendall Bostic had eight points on 4-of-5 shooting and a game-high 14 rebounds. She also blocked four shots.
IUK works overtime for conference win
The IU Kokomo men’s basketball team beat IU Southeast 85-81 in overtime Saturday to stay perfect in River States Conference play.
Hunter White led the Cougars (7-3, 3-0 RSC) with a game-high 22 points, five assists and seven rebounds. Ty Wills had 19 points and Darian Porch had 12 points and 16 rebounds.
In the women’s game, IU Southeast beat IUK 86-56. Anya Friend led the Cougars (0-9, 0-3) with 22 points.
The IUK teams host Oakland City on Tuesday.
IUK’s Pfefferkorn qualifies for NAIA
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana University Kokomo men’s and women’s indoor track and field teams started the winter season Saturday at the UIndy Season Opener.
Sophomore Makala Pfefferkorn provided IUK’s biggest highlight. The former Northwestern and Taylor athlete qualified for the NAIA Indoor Championships in the triple jump by hitting the “A” standard with a jump of 11.48 meters. She finished second in the event.
Pfefferkorn set school records in the triple jump, long jump and 60 hurdles. She recorded a jump of 5.17 meters in the long jump and finished the 60 hurdles with a time of 9.25 seconds.
