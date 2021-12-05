Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Windy with a few clouds from time to time. Morning high of 38F with temps falling to near 30. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low near 15F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.