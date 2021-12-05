IUK hoops squads split with Midway
IU Kokomo’s basketball teams hosted Midway University on Saturday for River States Conference games.
In the men’s game, IUK beat Midway 78-62 for its fifth straight win.
Trequan Spivey led the Cougars (10-2, 4-1 RSC) with a game-high 19 points and seven assists. Desean Hampton scored 13 points and grabbed a game-high 14 rebounds. Hunter White scored 13 points.
In the women’s game, Midway beat IUK 77-58. Tia Chambers led the Cougars with 10 points and seven rebounds. The Cougars dropped to 1-8 overall and 0-5 in the RSC.
Hunt siblings lead HS bowlers
Carter Hunt from Western’s boys team and Marianna Hunt from Western’s girls team had the highest scores for the boys and girls in high school bowling Friday at Heritage Lanes. Carter had games of 216 and 218 for a 434 series with eight strikes in the first game and nine in the second game. Marianna had games of 214 and 188 for a 402 series with seven strikes in the first game and six in the second game.
Also on the boys side, Taylor’s Luke Phillips had games of 190 and 217 for a 407 series. Western’s Trenton Pulsipher (195 and 205) had a 400 series. Western’s Trenton Justin Davis (244 and 148) had a 392 series with eight strikes in the first game. Kokomo’s Ethan Ennis (148 and 203) had a 351 series. Western’s Haydn Hunt (195 and 134) had a 329 series.
For the girls, Kokomo’s Ashlynn Slabaugh (132 and 160) had a 292 series. Kokomo’s Isabella Hummel (159 and 124) had a 283 series. Western’s Melea Morgan (109 and 159) had a 268 series. Western’s Allie Boyle (154 and 109) had a 263 series. Western’s Arrabella Hall (102 and 144) had a 246 series.
Western’s boys defeated Eastern to remain undefeated. Kokomo defeated Western’s girls and Tri-Central defeated Taylor.
— Gerard Kelley, for the Kokomo Tribune
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.